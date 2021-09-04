COVID-19 Status Update – September 3





To translate this page, scroll down, click Translate and select your language. Sonoma County sees new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in

levels never seen since February. This increase in COVID-19 cases coincides with

the arrival of the Delta variant. Younger, unvaccinated residents now account for a growing number of new cases. County health official Dr Sundari Mase said unvaccinated residents put themselves and others at risk. There is good news. 82% of our population aged 12 and over is now fully or partially vaccinated, the rate of new cases appears to have stabilized, test positivity rates are declining and hospitalizations have dropped after reaching the 80s ago at two weeks. Find more information on case rates, testing opportunities, immunization clinics, rental assistance, an upcoming COVID-19 community update from Sonoma Valley Hospital, and a new PG&E program for help customers behind on energy bills below. Case rates and metrics The county reported a case rate this week of 19.9 new daily cases per 100,000 (down slightly from 20.7), a 5.1% test positivity rate (instead of 6.3), a 5.8 percent equity measure positivity rate (instead of 7.4) and from Tuesday, 75 COVID patients were in Sonoma County hospitals. This included more than 19 intensive care beds. See County Update Metrics and Trends page for the most recent data. Testing opportunities Find test locations and make an appointment in the countiestest pageor call the hotline at 707-565-4667. The hotline is available to help residents sort through their many Spanish and English testing options. This week’s pop-up test in Sonoma Valley: Sunday, September 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boyes Hot Springs Park and Ride at Hwy. 12 & Thompson Ave., Boyes Hot Springs, Appointments are limited due to high demand . To make an appointment: Visit the Curativewebsiteor call (888) 702-9042.

Tuesday Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fiesta Plaza 18615 Sonoma Hwy., Sonoma, Appointments are limited due to high demand . To make an appointment: Visit the Curativewebsiteor call (888) 702-9042.

Sunday, September 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boyes Hot Springs Park and Ride at Hwy. 12 & Thompson Ave., Boyes Hot Springs, Appointments are limited due to high demand.To make an appointment: Visit the Curativewebsiteor call (888) 702-9042. Vaccination clinics this week As of this week, 74% of the population in counties 12 years and older is now fully vaccinated, while 82% have received at least one dose. The appointments for vaccines are numerous and anyone aged 12 or over who wishes can get an appointmentat one of the many clinics, pharmacies or health centers in the county often on the same day. Many also accept walk-in patients. Just go toMyTurn.ca.govto find an appointment that suits you and find a list of local clinics on theSonoma Valley Health Partner Website. This week's immunization clinics in the Sonoma Valley: Saturday, September 4 12:15 p.m. Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, 19270 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma CA 95476. Welcome visitors . For any questions call (707) 939-6070

Tuesday, September 7, 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Adele Harrison Middle School, 1150 Broadway, Vaccines are free and no appointment is necessary . Visit svhpvaccines.orgor call (707) 939-6071 to make an appointment. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, call (707) 565-4667.

Wednesday, September 8, 3:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. at Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, 19270 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma CA 95476. Walk-ins are welcome. For any questions call (707) 939-6070

Thursday September 9, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at La Luz Center, 17560 Greger St., Sonoma CA 95476. Walk-ins are welcome. For any questions call (707) 939-6070

Saturday, September 11 12:15 p.m. Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, 19270 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma CA 95476. Welcome visitors. For any questions call (707) 939-6070 SAVE THE DATE, Sonoma Valley Hospital will be hosting a COVID Virtual Community Update on Tuesday, September 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Sonoma Valley Hospital will host a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, September 21 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The virtual session will be presented simultaneously in Spanish on Sonoma TV Youtube channel. The presentation will be led by Dr Sabrina Kidd, UCSF Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director for Sonoma Valley Hospital. There will be sufficient time for questions after the presentation and the community is encouraged to submit questions in advance to the hospital at [email protected], or by calling 707.935.5257. Zoom access information: When: Tuesday September 21, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., via Zoom CONNECT: https://sonomavalleyhospital-org.zoom.us/j/92375935274 Webinar number: 923 759 352 74 Emergency rental assistance program Do you need housing and tenant support during COVID-19? If so, the Sonoma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is helping eligible households that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides payment assistance for tenants or landlords who need assistance with rent and utilities. Applications can be completed online or sent by mail. Any member of the community can seek help regardless of their immigration status

Funds can be used to pay rent as well as overdue utility bills and home service bills As part of the ongoing efforts to provide help and assistance to customers managing their invoices, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will automatically enroll eligible customers in new extended payment terms by the end of September 2021. The new program coincides with the end of the service. -disconnection moratorium which is part of the COVID-19 emergency customer protections in place since March 2020. See the full press release.

