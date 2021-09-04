Apple revisits plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash





On Friday, the company said it would pause testing of the tool in order to gather more feedback and make improvements.

The plan focuses on a new system that, if finally launched, will check iOS devices and iCloud photos for images of child abuse. It includes a new activation feature that would notify minors and their parents about sexually explicit incoming or sent image attachments in iMessage and scramble them.

Apple’s announcement last month that it would begin testing the tool matches a recent increased focus on child protection among tech companies, but it was light on specific details and was quickly greeted by outraged tweets, critical headlines and calls for more information.

Apple AAPL So Friday,said it will hamper the implementation of the features.

“Last month we announced plans for features to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, and to limit the spread of child sexual abuse material. “the company said. “Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers and others, we have decided to take more time over the next few months to gather feedback and make improvements before releasing these features of child safety of critical importance. “ In a series of press calls to explain the tool planned last month, Apple pointed out that consumer privacy would be protected because the tool would turn photos on iPhone and iPad into unreadable hashes or complex numbers, stored on user devices . Those numbers would be compared to a hash database provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) once the images are uploaded to Apple’s iCloud storage service. (Apple later said other organizations would be involved in addition to NCMEC.) Only after a number of hashes would match the NCMEC photos, would the Apple review team be alerted so they could decrypt the information, deactivate the user’s account, and alert. NCMEC, which could alert law enforcement to the existence of potentially abusive images. Many child safety and security experts have praised the intent of the plan, recognizing a company’s ethical responsibilities and obligations regarding the products and services it creates. But they also said the efforts presented potential privacy concerns. “When people hear that Apple is ‘searching’ for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on end-user phones, they immediately think of Big Brother and ‘1984’”, Ryan O’Leary, head of privacy research and legal technology at market research firm IDC, told CNN Business last month. “This is a very nuanced problem and one which at first glance can seem quite frightening or intrusive.” Critics of the plan have applauded Apple’s decision to put the test on hold. Fight for the Future digital rights group called the tool a threat to “privacy, security, democracy and freedom”, and called on Apple to put it on the back burner. “Apple’s project to analyze photos and messages on the device is one of the most dangerous proposals of any tech company in modern history,” said Fight for the Future director Evan Greer. , in a press release. “Technologically, this is equivalent to installing malware on millions of malicious devices that can be easily abused and cause enormous damage. Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the name of the digital rights group Fight for the Future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/03/tech/apple-child-safety-tools-reversal/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos