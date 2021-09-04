These companies oppose Texas abortion law





A Texas law that prohibits abortion providers from performing abortions after detection of fetal heart activity, which is typically about six weeks after the onset of a pregnancy, came into effect this week after the Supreme court ruled not to intervene. The web hosting service shut down the site around 8 p.m. Friday, according to Texas Right to Life, the organization that launched the website. GoDaddy did not respond to requests for comment, but said in a Tweeter On Friday, he “informed the website owner yesterday that he had violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and had 24 hours to switch to another provider.” “We will not be silenced,” Kimberlyn Schwartz, media and communications director for Texas Right to Life, said in a statement to CNN. “If the anti-Lifers want to take our website down, we’ll put it back up. “ Online activists inundated the website with fake reports organized via social media, according to reports in the New York Times and Motherboard The First Amendment protects freedom of speech from government censorship. GoDaddy, as a private company, can choose who it does business with. Web hosting companies already have blocked sites. GoDaddy isn’t the only company taking action in the wake of the new legislation. Carpool companies Elevator and Uber said on Friday they would cover legal fees for their drivers sued over the new legislation. Citizens can sue abortion providers for alleged violations, and plaintiffs will receive $ 10,000 from the accused if successful. The law also has an impact on anyone who “assists or encourages” an abortion, which could potentially include a driver who unknowingly drove a woman to an abortion clinic. Lyft has also said it will donate $ 1 million to Planned Parenthood. Dating apps Bumble and Match announced on Friday that they would create a relief fund for those affected by the law. Both are based in Texas. “Bumble is founded and run by women, and from day one we have stood up for the most vulnerable. We will continue to fight backward laws,” Bumble tweeted CNN’s Alta Spells, Charles Riley, and Jeevan Ravindran contributed to this report.

