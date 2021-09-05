ACWA Power launches its IPO on the Saudi Stock Exchange





International Company for Water and Power Projects (ACWA Power), one of the world’s leading developers, investor and operator of power and desalinated water plants, has announced its intention to go public ( IPO) and to list its shares on the main market of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul). In Oman, ACWA Power is a leading developer and operator of Independent Power Projects (IPP) and Independent Water Projects (IWP) located in Barka, Ibri, Salalah and Sohar. On June 30, 2021, the Saudi Capital Market Authority approved ACWA Powers’ application for the IPO of 81.199 million new ordinary shares, representing 11.1% of the company’s enlarged share capital. The final price at which all IPO underwriters will buy shares will be determined at the end of the book’s maintenance period, the company said in a statement on its website. A book building process for institutional investors will begin on September 15 and end on September 27. The subscription period for individual investors will start from September 29 to October 1, according to the company. The final allotment of shares will be made on October 4 and trading of ACWA Power shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange will begin on October 6. Founded in Riyadh in 2004, ACWA Power now has 64 projects in operation, under construction or in advanced development in 13 countries on three continents, for a total project cost of 248 billion SAR (66 billion US dollars). ACWA Powers’ operational capacity in all markets currently provides 20.3 GW of electricity and 2.8 million cubic meters per day of desalinated water. Once the existing projects under construction and advanced development are completed and commissioned over the next four years, the company will double its operational power generation capacity to 41.6 GW and more than double its power generation capacity. desalinated water operational at 6.4 million cubic meters per day. . Mohammad A Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, said: “Since ACWA Powers was established 17 years ago in Saudi Arabia, our mission has been to provide these public life support services in a reliable and responsible manner, Low cost. Over the past decade, our business model has grown steadily and today ACWA Power emerges not only as a champion of power generation and desalination in the kingdom, but also as a business enabling and driving the global transition to a greener and cleaner environment. future. He added: We are deeply honored that the Public Investment Fund has entrusted us with leading the implementation of the National Renewable Energy Program and proud to be a national champion, making tangible contributions to Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives. . Paddy Padmanathan, CEO of ACWA Power, said: “A historic shift towards renewable energy sources is underway. At ACWA Power, we are honored to be at the forefront of this transition, championing a carbon-free and more sustainable future to support economic growth and social prosperity. For nearly two decades, we have worked to develop our robust business model, which is based on long-term contracts and diversified assets across geographies and technologies. According to the company’s statement, the issuance of 85.33 million new ordinary shares with a par value of SAR 10 each will include (i) an IPO of 81.199 million shares for public subscription and (ii) the allocation of 4.137 million shares (or 0.57% of the share capital) to certain employees of ACWA Power and its subsidiaries in accordance with the terms of the employee IPO grant plan.

