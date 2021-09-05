Securities Board of Nepal caught in new insider trading scandal

The Nepal Securities Council on June 15 released a list of 51 companies listed on the Nepal Stock Exchange, indicating that the shares of these companies were overvalued and their purchase could be risky.

The board had noted why buying shares of these companies could be risky by publishing their stock prices increased over the past three years, their earnings per share, their price / earnings ratio and their net worth. The data also showed that even companies with negative earnings per share had attractive stock prices.

While these revelations alerted stock investors to the risk of investing in these companies, the way the details were made public has raised doubts whether the information was leaked to certain people before it was made public. a government investigator told the Post.

The board of directors of the Securities Board of Nepal on June 14 decided to release the details of these high-risk companies, but the regulator allowed these companies to trade the next day, which allowed some people to sell the shares to higher rates.

Some people could sell shares of 51 companies at higher prices because the board did not disclose its decision in time, the investigating official said.

It is suspected that some people took advantage of it because the council’s decision was disclosed to them. Once the ruling was made public, the stock prices of these companies fell.

Some of the companies with earnings per share were negative but their shares were sold at higher prices, including Chandragiri Hills, Soaltee Hotel, Ankhu Khola Jalvidyut Company, Dibyashwori Hydropower Ltd, Khanikhola Hydropower Co Ltd, Liberty Energy Company Limited, Narayani Development Bank, Panchakanya Mai Hydropower Ltd, Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Company Limited , Sanjen Jalvidyut Company, Upper Tamakoshi Hydroelectric Project and Ghodighoda Laghubitta Bittiya Sanstha Ltd.

The suspicion of information leaking about the board’s decision comes weeks after the immediate board chairman Bhisma Raj Dhungana and former Nepal Stock Exchange CEO Chandra Singh Saud were caught in a crime scandal insider.

Dhuganas’ daughter, Rebika, and Saoud’s wife, Sushila Kumari, each bought 11,911 shares of Sarbottam Cement after being told of the company’s plan to make an initial public offering (IPO) worth 6 million rupees as part of a book building mechanism.

Saud has since resigned as CEO of the Nepal Stock Exchange while Dhungana has been suspended.

The government has made up of three members committee under the coordination of former High Court Judge Anantraj Dumre to investigate the latest case of suspected insider trading.

During the investigation into the repurchase of Sarbottam Cement shares, the commission of inquiry set up by the Ministry of Finance also looked into the financial situation of the 51 companies considering them to be at high risk for investment.

The new investigative team is expected to uncover possible insider trading when the financial situation of 51 companies was exposed, a government source said.

A senior board official confirmed to the Post that information on 51 companies was not made public until after trading hours ended the next day.

Niraj Giri, the board’s executive director, said disclosure of the decision was delayed because the board sought to seek advice from the finance ministry.

I do not know if the information was released due to the delay in announcing the decision. After the decision, several people within the council structure were aware of the decision, Giri said.

Meanwhile, a source at the finance ministry said there had been no official request for advice regarding the board’s decision.

It is true that an email was sent to two ministry officials but they were not official letters, the source told the Post. It would be better if the regulator disclosed the details after completing the investigation.