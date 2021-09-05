PSPCs can help Singapore break its driest IPO spell in years

(Bloomberg) – Blank check companies could revive Singapore’s sluggish market for initial public offerings, with stock exchanges from Mumbai to Seoul capitalizing on successful deals.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. this week introduced rules for the listing of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, as she tries to get a share of what has become a global frenzy. It allows the SPACs to register under a rule book that is more lenient than initially envisaged and more in line with the United States framework.

SGX has only hosted three IPOs this year and has struggled to attract large newcomers due to long-standing issues of low liquidity and squeezed valuations. The PSPC movement, which is expected to attract listings in industries such as tech, comes as global financial regulators scrutinize these structures.

SGX sends a clear signal that it is engaged with market players and is very open to business, said Stefanie Yuen Thio, co-manager of TSMP Law Corp. What we need are top flight sponsors to launch their PSPCs here and attract quality companies.

Indias Zomato Ltd., Indonesias Bukalapak.com PT and South Koreas Krafton Inc. are just a few examples of Asian startups that have entered their home markets in recent weeks in deals worth over $ 1 billion each. Singapore’s most recent tech launch, Aztech Global Ltd., raised around $ 220 million in March.

Singapore’s stock market has traditionally been dominated by financial and real estate companies, held primarily as dividends, and lacks tech names – the hottest theme in global stock markets since the start of the pandemic.

Three of the four most weighted stocks on SGX are banks, the largest of which – DBS Group Holdings Ltd. – partly owned by the state investment company Temasek Holdings Pte. The fourth, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., is controlled by Temasek.

While real estate investment trust listings have been successful for SGX, REIT’s most recent listing, United Hampshire US REIT, took place 18 months ago. Part of the difficulty is due to larger economic factors, such as the size of city-states and small population compared to other Southeast Asian markets such as Indonesia and Thailand, said Robson Lee, partner at Gibson Dunn, a law firm.

I can see why SGX would want to develop a market for PSPCs to list in Singapore, especially given the buzz right now around Asean tech companies, but it remains to be seen if that moves the needle, said David Smith, Senior Director of Investments for Asia. shares at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

The pipeline

We are actively working with potential sponsors and expect a strong pipeline from Asia-focused PSPCs, Mohamed Nasser Ismail, SGX’s head of equity capital markets, said Thursday after the launch of the framework.

Turmeric Capital, an investment firm led by former L Catterton Asia director Ravi Thakran, is working with an advisor on a S $ 300 million ($ 224 million) SPAC IPO, Bloomberg reported last month.

He will join Novo Tellus Capital Partners, a technology and industry-focused private equity firm, and Temaseks Vertex Holdings Ltd. with the aim of being among the first to set up a blank check company in Singapore.

There is an ecosystem of businesses in Singapore that have a regional footprint and they can choose to register in Singapore; Technology is sure to be a relevant sector as PSPCs take off, said Vineet Mishra, co-head of ASEAN investment banking at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

However, competing with more liquid foreign markets will remain a challenge. Three Singapore-based SPACs listed in New York since the start of the year, raising nearly $ 700 million. Additionally, Singapores Grab Holdings Inc., Southeast Asia’s most valued start-up, is set to go public in the United States in what could be a $ 40 billion merger with a SPAC there.

Olam International Ltd., one of Asia’s largest agricultural traders and suppliers, said last month it had chosen London to list its food ingredients unit.

Local Singapore companies have achieved a level of success that allows companies to seek IPOs in the United States and Hong Kong, where valuations are higher and there is more liquidity, said Yuen Thio, TSMP. . Foreigners coming to Singapore will want a full-service business environment, which includes a vibrant and welcoming stock exchange. After-sales services could be an important offer.

