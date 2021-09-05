Soaring Tamijuddin Textile shares belies performance

Tamijuddin Textile Mills shares have risen tenfold in less than three months since its re-listing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange last June.

The share price stood at 125.6 Tk yesterday while it was 13.2 Tk on June 13, according to data from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The company had been in the over-the-counter (OTC) market since 2009.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) officially launched on September 6, 2009 the over-the-counter market for companies that are not active or have failed to hold annual general meetings, declare dividends, or convert paper shares into shares. electronic.

Currently, 61 companies are listed on the OTC market. United Airways was the last company to be sent to the OTC platform following its poor performance.

Immediately after being relisted, the textile maker’s share price began to skyrocket to Tk 87 on August 25, despite having performed poorly for many years.

With the index on the rise, the company reported a development, literally adding fuel to the fire.

The board of directors of the factories announced its decision to invest around Tk 50 crore for balancing, modernization, rehabilitation and expansion.

The funds were to come from the company’s own sources and from bank loans.

Most of the machines will be gradually replaced by those from China, Japan and Europe to set up a state-of-the-art spinning production facility, the company said in a statement.

Since the news broke, the share price has risen every day.

The company’s profits do not justify the rise in the share price, said an analyst at an asset management company, preferring anonymity.

The textile maker paid a 10% cash dividend for last year and its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 0.98 in the nine months of the last fiscal year (July 2020 to March 2021), which was of 0.81 Tk during the corresponding period of the previous year. year, according to data from the DSE.

“If we compare the company with another high dividend listed company, it will be even clearer,” the analyst said.

Many listed textile manufacturers pay higher dividends and their earnings are also very high, but their stock price is much lower than Tamijuddin’s, he said.

“This clearly shows that the stock is being played with,” he added.

Square Textiles and Envoy Textiles are two renowned and most successful textile companies.

Square Textiles’ EPS during the two periods in question was 1.84 Tk and 2.06 Tk, respectively. It has paid 10-25% cash dividends for at least five years, as well as stock dividends. Its share price closed at Tk 49 yesterday.

Meanwhile, for Envoy Textiles, the EPS were 0.58 Tk and 2.06 Tk, respectively. It has also paid cash dividends of 5-17% over the past five years, as well as stock dividends. Its share price was 34 Tk yesterday.

In a conversation with The Daily Star, BSEC spokesman Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the company was under surveillance while data on the buyers of the shares was being analyzed.

“Suddenly the company’s stock price skyrocketed, so we kept it on our watch list,” he said.

“Although the company has made a disclosure, we are investigating whether or not it will implement it correctly, as we have repeatedly seen disclosures from many companies that were ultimately not implemented.” , did he declare.

“But that has pushed up the share price, so we are aware of that,” added Karim, also executive director of BSEC.