Business
Soaring Tamijuddin Textile shares belies performance
Tamijuddin Textile Mills shares have risen tenfold in less than three months since its re-listing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange last June.
The share price stood at 125.6 Tk yesterday while it was 13.2 Tk on June 13, according to data from the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).
The company had been in the over-the-counter (OTC) market since 2009.
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) officially launched on September 6, 2009 the over-the-counter market for companies that are not active or have failed to hold annual general meetings, declare dividends, or convert paper shares into shares. electronic.
Currently, 61 companies are listed on the OTC market. United Airways was the last company to be sent to the OTC platform following its poor performance.
Immediately after being relisted, the textile maker’s share price began to skyrocket to Tk 87 on August 25, despite having performed poorly for many years.
With the index on the rise, the company reported a development, literally adding fuel to the fire.
The board of directors of the factories announced its decision to invest around Tk 50 crore for balancing, modernization, rehabilitation and expansion.
The funds were to come from the company’s own sources and from bank loans.
Most of the machines will be gradually replaced by those from China, Japan and Europe to set up a state-of-the-art spinning production facility, the company said in a statement.
Since the news broke, the share price has risen every day.
The company’s profits do not justify the rise in the share price, said an analyst at an asset management company, preferring anonymity.
The textile maker paid a 10% cash dividend for last year and its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 0.98 in the nine months of the last fiscal year (July 2020 to March 2021), which was of 0.81 Tk during the corresponding period of the previous year. year, according to data from the DSE.
“If we compare the company with another high dividend listed company, it will be even clearer,” the analyst said.
Many listed textile manufacturers pay higher dividends and their earnings are also very high, but their stock price is much lower than Tamijuddin’s, he said.
“This clearly shows that the stock is being played with,” he added.
Square Textiles and Envoy Textiles are two renowned and most successful textile companies.
Square Textiles’ EPS during the two periods in question was 1.84 Tk and 2.06 Tk, respectively. It has paid 10-25% cash dividends for at least five years, as well as stock dividends. Its share price closed at Tk 49 yesterday.
Meanwhile, for Envoy Textiles, the EPS were 0.58 Tk and 2.06 Tk, respectively. It has also paid cash dividends of 5-17% over the past five years, as well as stock dividends. Its share price was 34 Tk yesterday.
In a conversation with The Daily Star, BSEC spokesman Mohammad Rezaul Karim said the company was under surveillance while data on the buyers of the shares was being analyzed.
“Suddenly the company’s stock price skyrocketed, so we kept it on our watch list,” he said.
“Although the company has made a disclosure, we are investigating whether or not it will implement it correctly, as we have repeatedly seen disclosures from many companies that were ultimately not implemented.” , did he declare.
“But that has pushed up the share price, so we are aware of that,” added Karim, also executive director of BSEC.
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/business/economy/stock/news/soaring-tamijuddin-textile-shares-belie-performance-2168746
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]