Downgrade by global index provider could be a boon for Pakistani stocks – Journal
KARACHI: Brokerages expect foreign investment in equities to increase if MSCI, a global index provider, decides to downgrade Pakistan from Emerging Markets Index (EM) to Frontier Markets Index (FM) in its September 7 announcement.
Foreign investment in Pakistan is expected to increase if reclassified to the border market, said Shahid Ali Habib, CEO of Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), while speaking to Dawn.
Global institutional investors often use indices like those provided by the MSCI to make passive investments in different countries. These index investors increase or decrease their exposure to a particular market based on any change in its weighting or classification by the index provider.
A downgrade resulting in higher entries may seem counterintuitive, but most brokers insist that a higher weight in the FM Index will attract more foreign investment.
MSCI announcement expected on September 7
In the FM space, there are very few viable markets for large allocations of foreign investors. Pakistan will be FM’s third most liquid market after Vietnam and Bangladesh, Habib said.
International passive funds have significantly reduced their exposure to the local stock market in recent years. They currently have around $ 70 million invested in Pakistani stocks, he added.
At present, only three shares of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) are included in the EM index and have a negligible weight of 0.02 percent. Even those Habib Bank, MCB Bank, and Lucky Cement stocks are well below the prescribed free float and full market cap thresholds. The MSCI only retains them in the index because of its continuity rules.
Next Capital CEO Najam Ali also believes that a downgrade in the FM index will increase foreign fund flows. Other companies will join. Early estimates indicate 50 to 60 companies could become eligible, he said Dawn.
The MSCI placed Pakistan in the FM Index in 2009 after keeping it in its Autonomous Country Index following the 2008 stock market crisis. At the start of 2017, up to 16 Pakistani stocks were included in the MSCI index. FM with a collective weight of 9pc.
There was a lot of jubilation as the country’s re-ranking in the EM index approached in May 2017. Brokerages released research reports telling local investors that the upgrade would attract up to half a billion. dollars of foreign investment. Expectations of increased inflows pushed the KSE-100 index to over 52,000 points in May 2017.
But the KSE-100 index fell rapidly soon after. The passive funds taking up the FM index sold their positions as soon as the reclassification took effect. However, a negligible weight of 0.14 pc in the EM index at the time resulted in few foreign purchases. Foreigners sold stocks with a net worth of $ 193 million in just over a month. Since then, foreign portfolio investment has always been either negative or extremely low.
According to Ali, the situation has deteriorated economically and politically in Pakistan and, as a result, more companies could not be included in the EM index. It seems that emerging market investors then lost interest in the fact that Pakistan’s weight has become negligible.
He said that Pakistan’s move to the EM index in 2017 was a good opportunity to develop the market and made big companies move up the ranks. However, the country wasted this opportunity due to unstable economic and political conditions since 2017, he noted.
AHL’s Mr Habib said the economy imploded after the 2017 upgrade and the large devaluation that followed gave foreign investors another reason to avoid Pakistan. At present, Pakistan is on a different economic basis. We have a story that foreigners can buy into. It trades at a significant discount with a futures price / earnings multiple of 6.5 as opposed to heavyweights FM with multiples of 11-23, he added.
However, not all brokers anticipate an increase in foreign investment in the probable event of a downgrade. Topline Securities CEO Mohammed Sohail believes foreign portfolio investment will not increase due to MSCI’s upcoming announcement. Foreigners are making good returns in the United States and in major emerging markets. That’s why they’re not keen on investing in small frontier markets, he said.
Posted in Dawn, le 5 September 2021
