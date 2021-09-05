Space will be even more critical for climate science in 2051





A growing constellation of satellites capable of scanning deep beneath the Earth’s surface, tracking the world’s sea level rise in unprecedented detail, and tracking pollutants in the air will bolster climate science in them. decades to come. Why is this important: The coming decades will be crucial in determining the pace and severity of climate change, and efforts to deploy new technologies to reduce emissions to negative net numbers will require new global monitoring capabilities. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic information with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free What is happening: The United States, Europe, India and China are planning their next generation of weather and climate satellites. Private companies and nonprofits, such as Planet, IceEye, and Carbon Mapper, are also playing a growing role in providing data to businesses and governments. The big picture: By 2050, assuming current Earth observation platforms continue into the future, climate researchers will have … Almost 70 years of reliable data on sea level rise.

Over 80 years of land use change records.

Over 60 years of monitoring polar ice cap mass changes, underground aquifer depletion, and more. And after: The list of Earth-sensing satellites that NASA plans to launch over the next decade reflects the continued need to monitor conditions that affect climate change. These include getting a better idea of ​​the role aerosols, which are tiny particles of various sources, from sea spray to dust and airborne pollutants, play in warming or cooling air, play. the planet.

How aerosols affect clouds is one of the biggest uncertainties involved in future climate projections, NASA chief climate adviser Gavin Schmidt told Axios.

One component of NASA’s Next Generation Earth Science Satellites Suite, collectively known as the Earth System Observatory, will focus on aerosols. Another NASA satellite, NISAR, which is being completed in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), will be able to measure minute changes in the Earth’s surface, including the movement of the ice sheet, the volcanic activity and earthquakes. The story continues This is absolutely essential for mapping the vertical land component of sea level rise at any location, Schmidt says, noting that cities that sink as the sea rises, such as Jakarta, would benefit from this information. . NASA also plans a mission to study the earth’s surface, including the planet’s vegetation, and a new gravity-sensing mission to keep an eye on melting ice caps. The plot: The United States may no longer play the leading role in space-based climate observing systems in just ten years. The European Space Agency (ESA) already has its Copernicus program which provides a suite of climate services, ranging from global climate monitoring to climate prediction systems and computer modeling tools. .

Chinese scientific institutions and government, ISRO and private space companies are also planning ambitious programs that will collect relevant data for climate research. What to watch: The United States has said it will make climate data available to researchers, private companies and ordinary citizens for free, moving everything to cloud computing. But other countries, including European countries, may charge for the data or, like China, view it as more relevant to national security and block it.

Climate data will enable a whole new era of real-time environmental monitoring and enforcement, potentially giving rise to new international agreements that have more teeth than many have yet.

The association Carbon Mapper collaboration, a project by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Planet, and the State of California, can identify facilities that emit large amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, as well as carbon. Like this article ? Get more Axios and subscribe for free to Axios Markets.

