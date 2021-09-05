SIX Swiss Stock Exchange to acquire a stake in REGIS-TR from Clearstream, partner of the joint venture





SIX, the Swiss stock exchange which is the 3rd largest stock exchange in Europe and one of the industry’s most respected post-trade providers, will acquire a 50% stake in REGI-TR of the joint venture partner Clearstream Iberclair, which is part of SIX, in order to become the “sole shareholder” of Regis-TR and to further develop the existing business activities. As noted in the announcement, the transaction is expected to “close in the first half of 2022”. The acquisition enables full consolidation and integration of the REGIS-TR business within SIX. Financial terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed. REGIS-TR is a central European repository for reporting transactions and transactions in all product categories and jurisdictions, “open to financial and non-financial institutions”. As noted in the update, the joint venture between BME Iberclear and German Brses Clearstream was created in 2010 and has “successfully become a leading European central repository with more than 3.2 billion commercial messages processed in 2020”. REGIS-TR is an important complementary activity to existing SIX services with considerable potential for future growth, the announcement revealed. The full consolidation of the business “represents an opportunity for SIX to further integrate and deliver a suite of leading streamlined services to customers across Europe,” the update noted. Javier Hernani, Head Securities Services & Member of the Management Board of SIX, said: “We are very happy to now fully integrate the REGIS-TR activity, which is already an integral part of BME’s business portfolio. We look forward to taking the company into its next phase of development within SIX. We are delighted to welcome now fully the entire REGIS-TR team as well as their talent and expertise within SIX. Thomas steimann, CEO of REGIS-TR, said: “With the acquisition, REGIS-TR will continue to build on the strong operational relationship with SIX, we will benefit from a highly experienced and seasoned management team with in-depth knowledge of the trade repository environment and continue our commitment to the service excellence for our customers.

