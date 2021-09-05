AMC and GameStop Could Soon Appear in a Meme Stock ETF





Even as stocks of memes GameStop (NYSE: GME)and AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) Trading near month-long highs, they may soon be included in a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) meme, the Roundhill Meme ETF. Is the fund worth considering? Let’s take a closer look. ETFs allow individuals to invest in a set of stocks by trading stocks in the ETF, providing easy diversification. Most ETFs focus on stocks with a traditional investment theme. Examples include the S&P 500 or a specific market sector, such as information technology. This new meme ETF, however, will attempt to create an index of stocks that are preferred by retail investors on social media. This is the latest of Roundhill’s Targeted ETFs Roundhill Investments, the company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the ETF, already operates six more. The company claims that its ETFs provide “focused and pure exposure to the investment themes of the future.” Some examples include the Roundhill Bitkraft Esports and Digital Entertainment ETFs (NEW: NERD), which focuses on video game esports and the teams that play them; the Sports betting ETF and iGaming Roundhill (NYSEMKT: BETZ), which includes companies that provide physical and online betting services; and the Roundhill Streaming Services and Technology ETF (NEW: SUBZ), featuring companies offering streaming services. Several of Roundhill’s ETFs posted notable gains, such as the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (NYSEMKT: DEEP) – up by more than 53% over the past year. Another winner is BETZ, which has benefited from the sports betting boom led by companies like DraftKings and has grown by almost 60% in the past 12 months. Others are less successful. NERD is up around 10% in the past year, but has lost around 17% in the past six months, and SUBZ has fallen more than 30% from the peak just after its IPO in February. Roundhill’s new ETF will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MEME if its launch is successful. The registration dossier indicates that MEME “seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock Index.” The annual management fee of the ETF will be 0.69%. The index will choose social media stocks Meme stocks like AMC Entertainment will find their place in the Solactive Roundhill Meme Index – and therefore in the ETF – through a series of selection processes as follows: A share must first meet certain criteria of daily trading volume and market capitalization.

Next, a tracker will analyze a set of social media sites for the number of “mentions” each business has had in the previous two weeks – thus generating a “social media activity score.”

The top 50 social media markers will then be sorted by short-term interest as a percentage of free float, with the top 25 by short-term interest becoming the memes index.

The index will be updated every two weeks, rebalanced to replace stocks that fall below the necessary popularity threshold with new stocks that meet its qualifications. The idea is certainly unusual, but its success seems uncertain at this point. On the one hand, being in the index and traded by the ETF could help stabilize the price gains of certain stocks even. However, memes stocks tend to be extremely volatile, and since some of them have weak fundamentals, they may very well have a downward bias. Investors looking for value-oriented ETFs may want to look elsewhere – or at least wait a few months after launch to see how it performs.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

