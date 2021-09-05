Is it possible to eliminate greenwashing?

An initiative that encourages companies to meet science emissions targets has seen significant growth in recent months. The success of the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has highlighted the appetite for a stricter and universal approach to ESG reporting.

This year has seen a slight increase in ESG reporting around the world, in part in response to the scrutiny of the social and environmental impacts of companies.

Failure to comply with ESG principles can have concrete consequences. For example, when the Deliveroo food delivery app went public on the London Stock Exchange in early 2021, it lost over 25% of its value on the first day. Some observers have attributed the sharp decline to the company’s reliance on workers in the gig economy, to the detriment of the “S” component of its ESG metrics.

ESG commitments have thus become a business imperative. However, the lack of a globally recognized ESG reporting system has led to accusations that companies can easily distort their sustainability performance.

The rise of greenwashing

This is often referred to as greenwashing, a broad term that covers activities such as selective or incomplete disclosure, token management, deviation and disconnection between companies’ statements and their business activities.

Greenwashing can lead investors to finance operations that are potentially harmful to the environment, and allows companies to delay adopting more conscientious policies.

The problem of greenwashing has grown in parallel with the growing awareness of companies about ESG and sustainability issues.

A report released in March this year by the University of Oxford and the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, a think tank, found that 21% of the world’s 2,000 largest state-owned companies have pledged to reduce net emissions .

The majority of these companies had milestones, a published plan, and a reporting mechanism, key elements of an effective net zero strategy. But only a quarter met a full set of “robustness criteria” established by the United Nations Race to Zero campaign.

Elsewhere, the UK has seen the number of large companies with net zero policies more than double in the year to July 2021. However, a third of them do not take into account Scope- emissions. 3 that arise from a company’s supply chain and often constitute the bulk of emissions.

Other businesses rely on offset credits to achieve their goals, a practice that displaces the problem rather than eliminating it at the source.

Such corporate tactics have given rise to concerted efforts to encourage companies to provide a more accurate picture.

A team from University College Dublin, for example, has developed algorithms capable of detecting and quantifying greenwashing. Called GreenWatch, the tool uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze corporate communications from 700 global companies. These are then compared to the companies’ actual carbon footprints.

Based on these results, GreenWatch ranks companies on a spectrum that includes’ Green Leadership ‘,’ Hidden Green Champion ‘,’ Green Incrementalist ‘,’ Potential ‘or’ Likely Greenwash ‘and’ negative climate ”. These classifications help investors detect which companies are sincere in their ESG efforts.

The need for global standards

Growing concerns about misrepresentation could be alleviated by wider acceptance of scientific goals.

SBTi is a global body that provides companies with a defined framework to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the Paris Agreement. According to the SBTI, scientific objectives are the engine of decarbonization: between 2015 and 2020, companies whose objectives have been validated reduced their emissions by 25%.

In June 2021, more than 150 companies signed up to the initiative, bringing the total to more than 600 companies with a combined market capitalization of $ 13 billion, a value just below that of China’s GDP.

A similar initiative is the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, the world’s most widely used set of greenhouse gas accounting standards.

The growing interest in scientific objectives has highlighted a wider appetite for globally recognized ESG standards. Universal standards would allow investors to better compare companies within the same sector, as well as between sectors, thus helping them to avoid greenwash.

The non-profit International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation is working on a global sustainability reporting standard. Several international organizations – including the IMF and the UN – have expressed support for these efforts.

The foundation said it would provide an update on its progress at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in October or November this year, with draft standards released in mid-2022.

ESG standards and emerging economies

Many emerging economies are disproportionately exposed to the effects of climate change, including sea level rise, extreme weather, drought and agricultural disruption. The United Arab Emirates, for example, is among the countries most vulnerable to rising global temperatures, while a 2020 study by Pictet Asset Management and the University of Oxford found that problems with the availability of water water is expected to worsen in Mexico, Indonesia and South Africa.

As such, emerging markets have a strong incentive to phase out greenwash and support concrete and verifiable ESG reports. However, these economies face a specific set of challenges in adapting to a single approach.

One of these issues is language, as it will be necessary to make the new set of ESG standards accessible to a range of stakeholders. In addition, it will be important that the international protocol does not undermine the performance of emerging economies, many of which are in an energy intensive phase of development. Likewise, in emerging manufacturing hubs such as Vietnam, job creation and international competitiveness are critical, which can complicate “S” and “G” measures.

Another important consideration is that of cost. Papua New Guinea plans to switch to 100% renewable indigenous energy by 2050, as does Sri Lanka. However, major investments will be needed to achieve these goals, with Sri Lanka alone needing $ 54 billion to $ 56 billion to meet its goals.

The pandemic has highlighted the need to redouble ESG considerations. For the future, it is hoped that scientifically recognized ESG standards internationally will initiate a new phase in the movement towards carbon neutrality, taking into account the particular needs of emerging markets.

By Oxford Business Group

