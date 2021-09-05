Up nearly 2,000% over the past 10 years, this under-the-radar action is still a buy

If you look at the top 10 stocks of the past decade, there are some well-known companies on this list. But even though it was in the top 10 (shares have risen over 2,000% in the past 10 years), the equipment rental company United Rentals (NYSE: URI)is still not a household name. In this video by Motley Fool Live, registered on August 26, Fool contributor Jon Quast explains to colleague Brian Feroldi all the reasons he added this long-term winner to his portfolio and why he thinks other investors should consider doing the same.

Jon Quest:I like businesses that have good free cash flow. This is why I own United Rentals and why I think you should too. This is the next business we are talking about. United Rentals is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol URI.

Now how did I find this stock? It is not a consumer-oriented business that rolls on its tongue. But when I looked at the best stocks in the 2010s, this was ranked among the top 10 large cap stocks for the 10 year period starting in 2010, ending in 2019. It was a 17th bagging during those years. 10 years. When I looked at the company, its market cap was still around $ 12 billion when I saw it and I couldn’t believe it after this phenomenal growth. Watched it, really liked it, ended up buying in January 2020.

What does United Rentals do? They are the market leader in North America for equipment rental. Whether it’s a backhoe or you need an HVAC machine you want a welder, they are the market leader in North America for these things with around 13% market share. .

Now their biggest application is in non-residential construction. You think of an office or anything that isn’t a house you’re going to live in, that kind of building. It is their bread and butter. Their second largest part of the business, however, is the rental of infrastructure equipment. That’s one of the things that makes it interesting right now with the big investments that we have in the United States in our infrastructure. United Rentals is truly one of the beneficiaries of this.

They also generate income by selling some of their equipment every now and then. They will buy a whole new piece of equipment and a backhoe can cost $ 100,000. That’s why a business can rent from United Rentals in addition to buying it itself. It is a very high cost to start. But if you are renting, you can really manage that cost from a manager’s point of view, of a construction site. But from time to time United Rentals will look at the cost of maintaining this piece of equipment versus the current sale at market rates and will generate income from the sale of it as well. Basically, they’ll make money on the rental until it’s not really profitable for them anymore, and then they’ll go ahead and sell it for a decent profit as well.

One of the things I love about it is that it’s a boring business, but very profitable. It’s very predictable. Management is very much on the lookout for what’s going on in non-residential construction and infrastructure, that sort of thing. They really have a good idea of ​​what the demand is going to be year after year.

For this reason, it is also a free cash flow machine. In 2020, they generated 2.5 billion in free cash flow. It’s a bit high for them. They suspended some capital spending when they weren’t quite sure what would happen when the pandemic started. If you go back to 2019, that’s a bit of a better baseline for what they’re capable of from a free cash flow perspective. They generated 1.6 billion in 2019. This is a free cash flow margin of 17%. This year, they are projecting around 1.7 billion free cash flow, also around a 17% margin.

For this reason, this stock is trading at a pretty decent value, in my opinion. Its market cap is around $ 25 billion today, which means it is trading at around 15 times free cash flow this year. It is a very rare multiple.

Now, of course, to be a market-beating investment, management has to invest that cash flow in things that will create shareholder value. Some of the ways they do it, I mentioned market share. They are the market share leader, but only 13%. And they almost overtook their closest competitor. Seventy-five percent of the rental market comes from players with less than 2% market share. A lot of the smaller players in the space United Rentals can use their free cash flow to go out and gain more market share.

They did it recently with a company called General Finance Corporation. This company supplies modular office buildings to construction sites. It’s a little different from the core business of United Rentals. It offers a new cross-selling opportunity by acquiring this company. They spent around $ 1 billion to acquire it only about three times the sales, so decent value for a profitable business. It’s going to be immediately accretive to their income and cash flow. I think this is a good use of capital.

They also buy back a ton of shares. Over the past five years, they have reduced their outstanding shares by 16%. At the moment, their share buyback program is on hold. They cut him off in mid-2020 due to the pandemic. I expect them to pick up on this overnight because they really have been historically, it’s a good track record of repurchasing stocks with their free cash flow.

Brian Feroldi: Looks like they paid off their debts with that capital instead of buying back shares.

Quarter: Yes last year. They’ve taken a lot of their senior grades off, for example, and things like that.

Feroldi: Yes. Is the model to buy companies that are in debt and then use that free cash flow to pay them off because they appear to be quite in debt. Is it correct?

Quarter: They are decently in debt. I think they’re looking for around 2.5 and want to bring it down to around two. But that’s just the nature of the business, you pay a lot of capital up front to get the equipment and then they use it for the life of the thing. They are looking for the long term.

Feroldi: Costs. It was United Rentals, URI.