1 share to buy, 1 to throw away when the markets open: Zscaler, Coupang

Wall Street shares mostly ended lower on Friday, as the benchmark slid from its all-time high after largely missed August expectations.

The shortened week of the upcoming holiday – which will see the US stock markets close on Monday for Labor Day – is expected to be quiet on Wall Street, with little data and muted pre-earnings trading.

Regardless of the direction of the market, below we highlight one security that may be in demand in the coming days and one that may experience further losses.

Remember though, our timeline is only for the coming week.

Stock to buy: Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ :), which provides automated threat analysis and dynamic malware protection against advanced cyber threats, will be the center of attention this week, as investors await the cybersecurity specialist’s latest financial results. high-flying.

The San Jose, Calif. Based tech company, which is expected to report results after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, September 9, has Wall Street earnings and sales expectations for 13 consecutive quarters dating back to the third quarter of 2018. , thanks to strong demand for its cloud-based security tools.

Consensus forecasts earnings per share (EPS) of $ 0.09 for the fiscal fourth quarter, which would indicate a growth rate of 80% versus EPS of $ 0.05 for the prior year period.

Revenue is expected to jump about 48% year-over-year to a record $ 186.8 million, benefiting from strong growth for its Zero trust exchange platform, which enables organizations to provide secure access to internal applications and services from remote locations.

Calculated billings, i.e. income plus deferred income acquired during the quarter, will also be observed. The key sales metric climbed 71% year-on-year in the previous quarter to $ 225 million.

Additionally, investors will be paying close attention to Zscaler’s outlook for the current quarter and beyond as he appears to be a primary beneficiary of the continued surge in cybersecurity spending amid the.

Zscaler has had a remarkable run this year amid its emerging status as one of the leading names in the burgeoning cybersecurity space, with shares climbing around 44% in 2021.

ZS stock closed at an all-time high of $ 287.40 on Friday, which earned the cloud information security specialist a valuation of nearly $ 39.4 billion.

Stock to empty: Coupang

Shares of South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang (NYSE :), often referred to as “South Korea’s Amazon,” are expected to remain under pressure over the coming week amid concerns over the expiration of the locking of its initial public offering (IPO). The lock-in period, which prevented insiders from selling shares after the company went public earlier this year, officially ends on Tuesday, September 7.

Private equity and venture capital firms, such as SoftBank, own around 49% of the outstanding shares. If they were to sell even a fraction of their holdings, this could put strong technical selling pressure on Coupang’s shares.

Coupang, which valued its IPO at $ 35 per share on March 11, saw its stock drop to a new high of $ 29.65 on Friday, giving the Seoul, South Korea-based e-commerce company, a market capitalization of approximately $ 51.4 billion. At current levels, CPNG stock is about 57% below its all-time high of $ 69.00 reached on day one of trading.

Investor sentiment was hit significantly last month when the company, which was founded in 2010 and has never made a profit, reported a larger-than-expected loss for its, mostly due to the negative impact. linked to a fire that destroyed its largest logistics warehouse in South Korea.

The June blaze killed a firefighter and sparked a wave of public complaints and boycotts in Korea over Coupang’s handling of the incident.

Addition to pessimistic feelingCoupang has also faced a series of allegations of harsh working conditions, including allegations of overwork that resulted in the deaths of employees.