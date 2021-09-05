Do you have $ 1,000? Here are 3 growth stocks to buy now

Growth stocks are always an exciting place to invest as they represent companies with strong cash flow, and income and earnings that are expected to exceed the industry average. In addition, with the coronavirus situation now much better controlled – although uncertainties remain – the US economy is now on the mend and in expansion mode, a phase of the cycle in which growth stocks tend. to behave well.

That said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked them to identify three high growth stocks in which to invest $ 1,000. They chose the digital payments processor.StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), the global software as a service company Workiva (NYSE: WK), and the cryptocurrency bank Capital of Silvergate (NYSE: SI). Read on to see why they think these three companies might have additional potential ahead.

Brazil’s leader in digital payments goes on sale

Nicolas rossolillo (StoneCo): Brazil’s leading digital payments processor, StoneCo – often compared to Squarehere in the United States, things are difficult this year. Shares are down 45% in the first eight months of 2021 and down 10% from a year ago.

Still, the most recent drop comes after Stone’s second quarter earnings update. The core business is booming, but the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the Brazilian economy. At the same time, Brazil is updating its rules and regulations determining digital payments and issuance of business credit. It was this change in digital credit system that caused Stone’s second-quarter revenue to drop 8% year-over-year to R $ 613 million (roughly $ 119 million). Following changes in the way credit is issued in Brazil and a malfunction in the new credit registry system, Stone decided to temporarily freeze its credit segment for its merchants. This break is expected to last three to six months.

The temporary loss of income hurts, but Stone’s basic payment platform is doing very well. Total payment volume increased 59% year-on-year and non-credit division revenue increased 68%. The acquisition of small business software company Linx was also finalized in July, further boosting Stone’s long-term growth potential as it helps South America’s largest economy adjust to the digital age.

After the stock price fell sharply, Stone is valued at around 24 times sales over 12 months – still a high price, but not entirely unreasonable given the speed at which the company’s core business is growing. and the potential of the merger with Linx. . For investors looking for a company with huge potential but who don’t mind big fluctuations in valuation, Stone is still a top option in the fintech market universe.

This fintech player is at the head of an emerging industry

Keith Noonan (Workiva):Publicly traded companies must adhere to specific reporting standards, and Workiva makes it easy to meet these requirements and other data sharing and compliance needs. The company’s cloud-based software connects data from the sources needed to update reporting and accounting information, automating processes that might otherwise leave more room for errors or potential abuse. It also helps businesses share, organize, and analyze data across a wide variety of sources.

For companies looking to list on major stock exchanges and stay in the good graces of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Workiva has established itself as one of the early leaders in the category. European markets are adopting SEC-like digital reporting and corporate data sharing requirements, which could pave the way for a major new growth opportunity, and the company also provides reporting solutions for private companies.

The idea of ​​simplifying complex, often arduous processes and removing elements of risk from the equation has a lot of intrinsic value. 75% of Fortune 500 companies are already using enterprise services, and Workiva should be able to continue to deliver strong performance as long as it maintains a leadership position in its relatively niche service categories.

Better still, the fintech specialist will have the opportunity to continue to expand its catalog of services. Leveraging its existing reporting, compliance and data sharing software bases should help it bring users closer to new offerings that will increase average spend per customer.

It is an industry-shaping company that has taken the pulse of emerging trends in enterprise software and data analytics. With a market capitalization of around $ 7.2 billion and a host of long-term growth opportunities, Workiva has serious multi-bagging potential.

The sky is the limit for this cryptocurrency bank

Bram Berkowitz (Silvergate Capital): Since cryptocurrency prices started to soar last year, Silvergate Capital’s stock price has followed suit and is now up over 664% from last year. Although the company is technically a bank, it is anything but your traditional lender.

Several years ago, the management of Silvergate Capital realized that cryptocurrencies would one day become a popular investment asset. This led him to create an internal payment system at the bank called the Silvergate Exchange Network. SEN is a payment network that can clear US dollar transactions anytime, 365 days a year, between two network users, which is ideal for institutional cryptocurrency traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies are traded 24 hours a day.

Silvergate does not actually hold any cryptocurrency on its balance sheet, but the unique and efficient payment system attracts many traders and institutional exchanges who bring with them large sums of sticky, no-fee deposits. This feature has given Silvergate one of the strongest deposit bases of any banking industry – the bank pays virtually no interest on its entire deposit base. As a bank, Silvergate is also able to cross-sell other commission income banking products to SEN customers. The network also becomes more attractive to other customers as it grows.

Banking crypto clients and helping facilitate their transactions might just be the start for SEN. Earlier this year, Silvergate announced that it would become the exclusive transmitter of Facebook‘s Diem US dollar stablecoin, which is a digital asset that will be pegged to the US dollar. Management says it will make money on Diem through transaction fees on minting and burning Stable coins, yield from reserve deposits that support the Stable (and which Silvergate will manage) and a new segment of Stable. customers that Silvergate can sell traditional banking services to.

Silvergate Capital does not trade cheaply on a price / earnings basis or in terms of tangible price / book value, but when you consider the strength and potential of its existing business, and the future of stablecoins in the bank, it’s hard not to be excited.