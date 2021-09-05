Katapult Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Carry Out Business





SAN DIEGO, September 5, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the buyers and acquirers of Katapult Holdings, Inc. f / k / a FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KPLT) titles between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Recourse Period”) until October 26, 2021 to seek appointment as principal applicant in the catapult class action lawsuit. The catapult The class action lawsuit accuses Katapult and some of its senior executives of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. catapult class action (McIntosh v. Katapult Holdings, Inc., n ° 21-cv-07251) is pending in the southern district of new York and is assigned to the judge J. Paul Oetken. If you wish to serve as the principal applicant of the catapult class action, please fill in your information by clicking here. You can also contact the lawyer JC Sanchez from Robbins Geller by calling 800 / 449-4900 or emailing [email protected]. The principal applicant’s requests for the catapult the class action must be filed with the court at the latest October 26, 2021. CASE ALLEGATIONS: FinServ was a blank check company or a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares , a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. At December 18, 2020, FinServ announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with the former Katapult. The catapult The Class Action Alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Katapult was experiencing a decline in e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending ; (ii) despite Katapult’s claims that it offers a clear and compelling value proposition to consumers and merchants, transforming the way unprivileged consumers buy essentials and enabling merchants to access this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into the future purchasing behavior of its consumers; and (iii) as a result, the defendants’ positive statements about Katapult’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and / or lacked a reasonable basis. At August 10, 2021, Katapult issued a press release announcing disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results including a net loss of $ 8.1 million, compared to $ 5.1 million in net income for the second quarter of 2020. Katapult further disclosed that it “has observed [negative] changes in e-commerce retail sales forecasts and consumer spending behavior “and withdrew its forecast for the full year 2021, saying it could not” accurately predict the purchasing behaviors of our consumers for the rest of the year. “more than 56%, detrimental to investors. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP launched a dedicated SPAC working group protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for malpractice. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators and forensic accountants, the PSPC task force is dedicated to eradicating and prosecuting fraud on behalf of aggrieved PSPC investors. The increase in blank check financing presents unique risks for investors. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP’s SPAC Working Group represents the forefront of integrity, honesty and fairness in this rapidly developing area of ​​investment. THE MAIN COMPLAINANT PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 allows any investor who purchased securities of Katapult during the Recourse Period to seek appointment as principal plaintiff in the catapult class action lawsuit. A principal plaintiff is generally the plaintiff with the greatest financial interest in the remedy sought by the putative class which is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead applicant acts on behalf of all other class members by ordering catapult class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can choose a law firm of their choice to argue the case. catapult class action lawsuit. The ability of an investor to participate in any potential future recovery of the Katapult Class legal action does not depend on serving as the principal plaintiff. ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 attorneys in 9 offices across the country, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest US law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys secure many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever $ 7.2 billion in In re Enron Corp. Dry. Litigation. 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 report ranked Robbins Geller # 1 for recovery $ 1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other company from securities claimants. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information. Lawyer advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future results.

Services can be performed by lawyers in one of our offices. Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

655 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

JC Sanchez, 800-449-4900

[email protected] SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Related links http://rgrdlaw.com

