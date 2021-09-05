Is the Bourse closed on Labor Day 2021?





Work gloves lying on an American flag Getty Images The fall equinox could technically be in a few weeks. But the unofficial end of the summer which would be Labor Day is upon us. It means a three day weekend for investors and traders. The scholarship is closed for Labor Day 2021, which falls on Monday, September 6 of this year. For the record, the bond market is also closed for the holidays. Unlike some holidays, however, there are no morning hours before Labor Day. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Nasdaq Stock Market, and the bond market all have regular trading hours on Friday, September 3. Note also that a fine earnings schedule Usually accompanies the Labor Day holiday. A reminder: Labor Day is a long-standing holiday in the United States that celebrates the American worker. Oregon was the first state to adopt its celebration, in 1887. Seven years later, the United States made Labor Day a national holiday. We are not alone, dozens of other countries have a similar celebration called International Workers’ Day, but which falls on the first day of May. The following is a calendar of all stock and bond market holidays for 2021. Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. East) on weekdays. Stock exchanges close at 1 p.m. on early closing days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. Holidays 2021 Dated Holiday NYSE Nasdaq Bond markets * Friday January 1 New Years Day Firm Firm Firm Monday, January 18 Martin Luther King Jr Day Firm Firm Firm Monday February 15th Washington Presidents Day / Birthday Firm Firm Firm Friday April 2 Good Friday Firm Firm Early closure

(Noon) Friday May 28 Friday before Memorial Day Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Monday May 31 Memorial day Firm Firm Firm Friday July 2 Friday before independence day Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Monday July 5 Independence Day (Observed) Firm Firm Firm Monday September 6 Labor Day Firm Firm Firm Monday, October 11 Columbus Day Open Open Firm Thursday November 11 Veterans Day Open Open Firm Thursday 25 November Thanksgiving Day Firm Firm Firm Friday November 26 Day after Thanksgiving Early closure

(13h) Early closure

(13h) Early closure

(2 p.m.) Thursday 23 December Christmas Eve Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) Friday, December 24 Christmas Eve (observed Christmas day) Firm Firm Firm Friday December 31 new year’s eve Open Open Early closure

(2 p.m.) * This is the bond market holiday schedule recommended by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). This program is subject to change. The story continues Stock market holiday observations Whether in the stock or bond markets, if a public holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close the previous Friday.

Stock market hours for the NYSE and Nasdaq are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. However, both exchanges offer pre-market trading hours between 4 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., as well as late trading hours between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Bond markets typically trade between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Stock exchanges close at 1 p.m. on early closing days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m.

