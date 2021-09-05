



Here are three of the week’s top financial news, gathered from the web: Robinhood’s not-so-free shares Robinhood could pay a heavy price for its practice of giving new clients a free share of shares, Paul Kiernan told The Wall Street Journal. “Brokerages like Robinhood are required to provide proxy documents to shareholders of a public company prior to annual meetings” at the company’s expense. Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals paid $ 234,000 in shipping costs last year, up from $ 12,500 in 2019, after its shareholder count increased tenfold. “Most new investors held tiny holdings through Robinhood. ” Catalyst and other companies have filed a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which recently approved a New York Stock Exchange rule change prohibiting brokers from claiming reimbursement of delivery charges. Robinhood is not listed on the NYSE, but the Financial Industry Regulation Authority, which oversees brokerage houses, is expected to issue a similar rule. The good news about gossip Don’t feel guilty for engaging in office gossip, Bryan Lufkin told BBC. “As long as it’s not malicious, it can serve both practical and positive ends.” A 2019 study found that workers chat an average of 52 minutes per day. Most of the conversations “were neither positive nor negative, but neutral”. This chatter can help people make sense of their surroundings, explains management expert Shannon Taylor, and see if they “see the world the same way other coworkers and coworkers do.” Talking about a powerful boss or a lazy team can warn people against “dangerous others”, explains psychologist Elena Martinescu, and bring colleagues together because they “realize they have common values ​​and experiences” . Overall, says Martinescu, “gossip is a good thing.”

More companies add the Roth option “Roth accounts are available in more 401 (k) plans than ever before,” Greg Iacurci told CNBC. About 75 percent of employers with a 401 (k) workplace now allow employees to save money on a Roth account, up from 46 percent a decade ago. Savers pay taxes up front in a Roth account, not when they withdraw funds in retirement, so this makes sense for young people “who are probably in a lower tax bracket than they are. are when they retire “. But only about a quarter of 401 (k) investors save in a Roth account, “a share that hasn’t changed much in recent years.” One reason is that many companies set pre-tax 401 (k) plans as the default option, “which means employees should proactively change their allocation.” This article first appeared in the latest issue of The week magazine. If you want to read more, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine. here.

