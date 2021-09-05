MIDEAST STOCKS Saudi Telecom Helps Saudi Stock Exchange; top notch sale in Egypt





A Saudi trader observes the stock market on screens at the Falcom stock exchange in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 7, 2018. REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser

STC Tech Unit Aims To Raise Up To $ 960 Million In IPO

Most Egyptian blue chips are in decline September 5 (Reuters) – Major Gulf stock markets were mixed on Sunday, with the Saudi index extending its gains from the previous session, while Egyptian stocks retreated amid a large sell-off of premier stocks. order. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.7% rise in Saudi Telecom Company (STC) (7010.SE) after its Arabian Internet unit and Communications Services Co has set an indicative price range for its IPO, aiming to raise up to 3.6 billion riyals ($ 959.90 million). The STC unit’s IPO is part of a series of deals struck on the Saudi stock exchange this year, including the more than $ 1 billion IPO of Acwa Power and another offering from the Saudi Tadawul group. Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthi group attacked oil facilities owned by Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) in Ras Tanura, in the eastern part of the kingdom, and other locations including Jeddah on the sea coast. Red, said a military spokesperson for the Iran-aligned group. on Sunday. Read more However, oil giant Aramco closed flat. In Abu Dhabi, the index (.ADI) fell 0.2%, under pressure from a 1.9% drop from Emirates Telecommunications Group (ETISALAT.AD). Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has removed the need to quarantine all vaccinated travelers arriving from international destinations from Sunday. Read more However, the main Dubai stock index (.DFMG) traded flat. Low-cost airline Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) gained 0.7% after announcing on Friday that it would launch a low-cost carrier in partnership with Pakistani group Lakson to serve domestic and international routes on departure from Pakistan. Read more The new carrier, Fly Jinnah, will operate as a joint venture, the companies said in a statement, adopting the low-cost model operated by Air Arabia. The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) losing 0.5%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index (.EGX30) fell 1.8%, as 28 of the index’s 30 stocks were in negative territory, including major lender Commercial International Bank (COMI. CA), which was down 1.5%. Egyptian non-oil private sector activity contracted for a ninth consecutive month in August, but moved closer to growth as local businesses quickly increased their purchases in the face of increased demand, a survey found on Sunday. . Read more In Egypt, the PMI index was overall better, approaching growth levels. However, the improvement was not enough to avoid a sharp decline in the market, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness. ($ 1 = 3.7504 riyals) Ateeq Shariff report in Bangalore Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

