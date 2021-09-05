Book that takes the bull by the horn, gives an overview of NSE | Lifestyle News

New Delhi: Even though the latest book “Absolute Power: Inside story of the National Stock Exchanges amazing success, leading to pride, regulatory capture and the algo scam”, co-authored with her husband Debashis Basu, who launched in June entered a second print run with online sales only, it makes perfect sense to start the conversation with investigative journalist and author Sucheta Dalal – with Harshad Mehta. Not only because she wrote “The Scam: From Harshad Mehta to Ketan Parekh” (also co-written by Basu), but also revealed the story of a major newspaper on the broker who, even after his death, is revered by some as the ‘Dark Prince’ of Dalal Street.

“I guess there is nothing surprising about this. People who made easy money wanted the happy days to continue. We also have such a high level of corruption in India that it shouldn’t be. surprising that many people with this mindset, who are completely okay with giving and accepting bribes and flouting the rules, should see him as a hero and want the price hike to keep giving them easy money, ”said Dalal, who received the Padma Shri for Journalism in 2006.

His book was adapted into ‘Scam 1992’, a web-series.

In the latest book, the authors take a close look at changes in regulation and capital market infrastructure after the Harshad Mehta scam – one of which was to create the National Stock Exchange as a cleaner alternative to the scam and to the hundred-year-old faction. -supported for BSE. However, the NSE itself found itself embroiled in the algo scam originating from the Stock Exchange Sanctuary: Colocation Servers for High Frequency Trading.

Tell her about the decline of the NSE, a great model for a decade after its inception and she points out that while there is no operational decline given how well it works, it just can’t be considered A model. She believes it was the regulatory capture that made it so profitable, and the arrogance that led to the algo scam.

“NSE has forged deep ties with the bureaucracy and the political establishment and used its extraordinary profitability to silence criticism. This has placed him above any serious regulatory and critical action. questionable practices. “

Adding that as the third largest exchange in the world and a phenomenal success in setting up a professional exchange in its first decade, it has managed to sell the idea that no one should do anything at NSE because it would hurt the market and investors, said Dalal: “Another important factor to remember is that NSE has used its monetary power to fight against any disclosure and control. information despite an order from the Central Information Commission and a single judge bench from the Delhi High Court. He appealed and dragged out the case. He also managed to avoid listing, while the top management has set up benchmark salaries globally (approved by the board of directors). This concentrates power. The finance ministry and the regulator have done nothing to change this status quo, which means that a real clean-up is imp possible. To begin with, the Ministry of Finance can simply issue an order requiring all national stock exchanges to comply with the RTI law. This will inform all exchanges and ensure that investors, activists and the public keep an eye out for all places where government agencies seem unable to do so. “

Ask him how many regular stock investors don’t even know about the “Big Boys Club,” and the author thinks we’ve moved into a situation where the big boys are doing their own trading algo and the small retail investors have flocked in. towards the stock exchange trade in a totally unregulated algo.

“It’s dangerous because it will trigger chaos if there is a sudden crash. But SEBI doesn’t seem willing to order the regulation and scrutiny of the algo or have an urgent and open discussion about it. With 1.5 crore new investors entering the market since March 2020, our investor population, which had been stagnant for more than two decades, will soon double. We need to prepare for eventualities, but there is no sense of urgency on the part of SEBI. It has absolutely no engagement with individual investors, NGOs or even those who write algos retail and warn of its dangers, “says Dalal, who also broke the Enron scam, the Industrial Development Bank of India scam, Ketan Parekh scam in 2001.

She believes that unless the regulator is alert and treating certain entities like sacred cows, we will always have a new scam.

“Remember that crooks are generally smarter, more daring, and have a leg up on the regulator. So it is imperative that the regulator does not operate in an ivory tower and come under direct television surveillance. Parliament. But the capture of all independent regulator positions by the IAS ensures that will never happen unless there is a serious problem. The 1992 scam was the trigger for changes. important regulations. It will be a shame if we wait for another before doing the right thing. “

Talk to her about the fact that SEBI commissioned ISB Hyderabad to quantify the illegal profits made by some brokers who logged in first, and she says that SEBI and especially its Technical Advisory Board have commissioned at least seven investigations and many are continue.

“I have no idea how and why the BSI Hyderabad was selected or considered competent to handle this, especially since it received funding from NSE. It is also important to ask why there has not been a report for over six years and when it will be placed in the public domain. “

Thinking back to the time when she told the story of Harshad Mehta which catapulted her to immense fame, Dalal recalls that it was an exciting time as the scam wasn’t just about Harshad Mehta, but the the entire banking system being embroiled in dirty transactions and flouting the law with impunity.

And is the media as invested in long-term investigations as they were when it revealed Harshad Mehta’s story?

“It’s hard to say about the mainstream media, most of them practice what I call vulture journalism – staying silent while a con artist flies high, then doing breathtaking daily reports after ‘one person got caught like they did with Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and many others. However, many small media, independent media and even individual bloggers are doing a brilliant job and it is also noticed and disseminated through social media. So all is not lost for investigative journalism. “

With plenty of new scams to set up, she is currently working on another book.

“But let it be kept a secret for now.”