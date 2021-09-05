These actions turned $ 100,000 into $ 1 million, and they could do it again

Assuming you had $ 100,000 to invest ten years ago and decide to split that money equally among the shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Applied materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), you could easily have been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive earnings.

Shares of these semiconductor stocks have crushed the wider market for the past 10 years, with ASML alone turning a $ 50,000 investment in 2011 into $ 945,000 now. Applied Materials was also a great buy, as $ 50,000 invested in the stock ten years ago would now be worth $ 610,000.

However, investors who missed the formidable rally of these stocks should not be disappointed, as they could replicate their outstanding performance over the course of the Following decade. Let’s see why this can be the case.

ASML Holding is a leader in a lucrative market

ASML supplies photolithography machines to semiconductor manufacturers and, unsurprisingly, its offerings have been in high demand due to the global shortage of chips. The company’s second-quarter revenue jumped 21% year-over-year to 4 billion euros ($ 4.8 billion). Its diluted net income fell from 1.79 euros per share a year ago to 2.52 euros ($ 3.00) in the last quarter.

ASML’s gross margin of 50.9% for the quarter was better than expected due to higher software revenues driven by customers’ need to rapidly expand their manufacturing capacity. The good end-market outlook has encouraged ASML to increase its forecast for the full year. The company now expects 35% revenue growth in 2021, up from its previous estimate of 30% growth.

It would not be surprising to see ASML maintain this impressive growth rate for a long time, as it is the dominant player in the market for lithography machines used for chip making. According to a third-party estimate, ASML holds 62% of the lithography machine market, while holding a monopoly position in the Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) machine field, which is growing at an astronomical rate.

According to a third-party report, the global EUV lithography market is expected to reach $ 13.3 billion in revenue by 2024, a huge jump from the $ 2.16 billion in revenue it generated in 2018. The Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the market of 35% over the forecast period bodes well for ASML as it is the only manufacturer of EUV machines in the world. Meanwhile, the global photolithography equipment market is expected to reach $ 18 billion in revenue by 2026.

ASML generated nearly € 14 billion in revenue in 2020, of which € 4.5 billion ($ 5.3 billion at the current exchange rate) came from the sale of EUV systems. As a result, ASML’s EUV revenues could more than double over the next three years, given the impressive rate of growth in the broader market.

Meanwhile, the company’s installed base management business, which generated 27% of its total revenue in the second quarter, has also been in full swing. Segment revenue exceeded expectations last quarter as customers upgraded their equipment at a faster rate to increase productivity in an effort to meet end market demand. ASML management stressed during the Q2 investor call that “customers are looking to upgrade to provide the fastest path to increase their wafer output capacity.”

ASML now expects its installed base management business to report revenue growth of 15% this year, up from its previous expectations of 10% growth. As ASML sells more of its photolithography systems to chipmakers, the installed base business is also expected to improve and record robust long-term growth.

All of this clearly shows why analysts expect ASML to achieve annual profit growth of nearly 30% over the next five years. The company could also grow at an impressive rate beyond the forecast period, as global semiconductor revenue is expected to reach $ 1 trillion by 2030, from $ 400 billion last year, according to a report. third-party estimate. As such, ASML is a solid long-term bet to capitalize on the world’s growing appetite for semiconductors, which could help it remain a growth stock for an unusually long time.

There is no stopping of the applied materials

Applied Materials has been on a good run over the past year and a half. Demand for its semiconductor manufacturing equipment has risen sharply to meet the global chip shortage.

The company posted record revenues and profits in the last quarter. Revenue jumped 41% year-on-year to $ 6.2 billion, while profits climbed 79% to $ 1.90 per share. Applied Materials also posted a 3 percentage point increase in last quarter adjusted gross margin to 48%.

The company stressed in its presentation of its quarterly results that multi-year growth drivers are “firmly in place” for the semiconductor industry. For example, semiconductor content in high-end smartphones is expected to increase from $ 170 last year to $ 275 by 2025. Data center servers are expected to use $ 5,600 of semiconductor content from the industry. ‘by 2025, which would be double what they consumed last year.

Not surprisingly, sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment are growing at an exceptional rate. Industry association SEMI estimates that annual spending on semiconductor equipment could exceed $ 100 billion next year, a huge jump from spending of $ 71.1 billion in 2020. More importantly, the high spending in semiconductor equipment is expected to continue, as chip sales are expected to continue to increase until the end of the decade.

The company estimates that its semiconductor systems revenue could grow to $ 31 billion by fiscal 2024, from $ 17.2 billion in fiscal 2021 in the best-case scenario, resulting in a CAGR of almost 16%. This is significantly faster than the annual revenue growth the company has recorded over the past decade.

The good part is that Applied Materials’ growth is not limited to sales of semiconductor equipment. The service and display activities together produced nearly a third of its total turnover in fiscal year 2020.

The services business is the more important of the two, at 24% of the total revenue for the previous year, and has experienced impressive growth as the demand for recurring services, parts and software has grown. increase. The company’s services revenue grew 24% year-over-year in the last quarter to a record $ 1.29 billion.

Applied Materials reports that 87% of its service revenue was recurring in the third quarter of 2021. The segment appears well positioned to support its impressive growth, as Applied Materials has an installed base of 40,000 systems in the services industry. The company is expected to be able to significantly expand this base as more than 160,000 of its systems are deployed worldwide.

In addition, Applied Materials enjoys a 90% subscription renewal rate. The company also points out that customers are now signing longer service contracts. This is evidenced by its average contract duration of 2.2 years in the previous quarter, compared to 1.9 years at the end of 2020. In addition, 77% of its customers sign multi-year contracts.

All in all, Applied Materials appears well positioned to continue its impressive growth in the future. Analysts expect the company’s profits to rise at a CAGR of nearly 27% over the next five years. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it do better than that due to the growth in subscription business. As such, investors who have missed the rally in Applied Materials so far have good reason to buy this tech title, as it looks designed for more potential.