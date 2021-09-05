New investor? Here are 3 great starter stocks





It can be difficult to know where to start when choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. However, if you’re ready to get out of exchange traded funds (ETFs) and pick stocks to own for yourself, it’s not as daunting as it sounds to do your research. Instead of getting distracted by the latest memes stocks or early stage speculative stocks, look for companies with solid fundamentals, reasonable valuations, and growth prospects worth getting excited about. Three actions that meet these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). Microsoft There are plenty of reasons to add the software giant as a service Microsoft to your portfolio. The company is setting industry benchmarks with well-known productivity applications (like Word and Excel) bundled into its Office 365 subscription. Although it already claims nearly 90% of the enterprise productivity software space, Office 365 continues to drive year-over-year revenue growth in part thanks to the hiring frenzy of business customers and increasing revenue per user. Microsoft also has valuable partnerships with the U.S. military and other large corporate clients for cloud computing and custom VR / AR applications. Azure, the company’s cloud services division, saw revenue growth of 51% in the most recent quarter released by Microsoft. Compare that to from amazon AWS year-over-year growth of 37% from most recent quarter. Finally, Microsoft has a leading edge in the growing cloud gaming and streaming space with its popular Xbox Game Pass service. Despite the company’s growth prospects and its blue chip status, one could argue that the stock price is reasonably 37 times earnings – compared to the P / E ratio of cloud giant Amazon. from 58. Facebook Facebook, the highly influential social media platform with 2.9 billion monthly active users (MAU), still has room to grow as it explores its role in virtual reality and augmented reality applications , including building the “metaverse” (Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for a VR / AR powered “Internet Incarnate”). Despite all the hype, the company’s valuation is arguably pretty reasonable. Analysts’ price targets for Facebook go all the way up to $ 500 (with a median target of $ 425), and there’s a case to be made that Facebook is already worth $ 500 a share now. Facebook already has a strong grip on the virtual reality market, with its Oculus Quest 2 putting the company ahead of the competition with a superior hardware interface, smart game studio acquisitions for exclusive content and effects. of massive networks that support a user base of 2.9 billion. These factors combined give Facebook the most solid foundation in the industry on which to build a metaverse – but of course, the company has yet to execute. DocuSign DocuSign is in its early stages of strong growth compared to industry giants Microsoft and Facebook. However, if you are looking to buy at least one stock in the speculative growth category, DocuSign is a great choice. The company has been the leader in the electronic signature space since before COVID-19 further led to the adoption of user-friendly digital productivity tools for home work. Now, DocuSign is also expanding into new complementary areas such as full cycle contract management, artificial intelligence (AI) which saves companies time and money on legal analysis and notarization. digital remote. Unlike Microsoft and Facebook, DocuSign has yet to achieve GAAP profitability. While owning long-established blue chip stocks like Microsoft and Facebook is a great idea to reduce your downside risk, buying early stage growth stocks with strong fundamentals like DocuSign can dramatically increase the potential. increase in your portfolio. Like many things in life, the key to a strong portfolio is balance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

