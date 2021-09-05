Cathie Wood goes on a bargain hunt: 3 stocks she just bought





Traders tend to relax on Fridays before a bank holiday weekend, but ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood is no ordinary fund manager. She was actively buying and selling positions in her collection of high growth exchange-traded funds. What was she buying on Friday? Wood added to his positions in Year(NASDAQ: ROKU), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and JD.com(NASDAQ: JD) on the last trading day of last week. Let’s take a closer look at the shopping list. Year Roku shares came under pressure on Friday, as reports that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will enter the smart TV market rocked investors. Amazon and Roku have been rivals ever since the world’s largest online retailer rolled out its Fire TV dongles in 2014. It took another page of Roku’s playbook two years later when it started partnering with smart TV manufacturers to deliver with its Fire TV operation. system. The new development involves reports that Amazon may launch its own line of branded TVs later this year. However, that doesn’t seem like a moving move, especially if Amazon finds some of its TV partners unhappy enough to compete with Amazon that they buy into Roku agnosticism. More than a third of new smart TVs sold in the United States are equipped with the Roku operating system. ARK Invest lightened its position on Roku at the start of the summer. Wood was selling the stock at the end of June and throughout July. She started buying again in August. On Friday, she added more Roku stocks to a pair of her ETFs. Zillow Group Real estate is hot, but the same can’t be said of the major online portals in this growing niche. The Zillow Group is trading at less than half of what it was getting when it peaked in February, and Wood is taking the opportunity to take a market leader with his double-digit share price. Zillow’s appeal is clear. It reaches 229 million unique monthly visitors on its various platforms. Revenue is up 70% in its most recent quarter, and it’s not just Zillow’s low-margin home turnaround business, Zillow Offers, that’s doing the heavy lifting. Revenue has also increased by 70% if you exclude Zillow offers. It’s safe to say that the stock got a head start when it broke above $ 200 earlier this year, but the platform itself has never been as popular as it is now. The real estate market won’t shine forever, but Zillow’s appeal should continue to grow for buyers and renters looking to relocate. JD.com Growth investors have abandoned the old darlings of the Chinese market. Global tensions are mounting, and recent regulatory crackdowns in some sectors make investing in China riskier than ever. Wood is not immune to this state of mind, as she ditched JD.com shares this summer until early August. But its look on JD.com has changed after it released resounding financial results late last month. She has increased her post on JD.com over the past two weeks, including another purchase on Friday. JD.com’s 26% year-over-year increase in revenue has been impressive given low market expectations. Adjusted earnings fell for the e-commerce giant but still exceeded expectations. China is taking a tough stance on some businesses, including for-profit educators and online games, but this is unlikely to dampen commerce and e-commerce.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/09/05/cathie-wood-goes-bargain-hunting-3-stocks-she-just/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos