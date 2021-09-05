Major U.S. cannabis companies move beyond convoluted stock structures – New Cannabis Ventures

You are reading a copy of this week’s edition of New Cannabis Ventures’ weekly newsletter, which we have been publishing since October 2015. The newsletter includes a unique preview to help our readers stay ahead of the curve as well as links to the most important news of the week.

Anyone who has followed the U.S. publicly traded cannabis industry is probably well aware of the complexity of equity structures. Most of those companies that have gone public through the Canadian Securities Exchange since 2018 have done so with a dual class structure (and sometimes three). In addition to making it difficult to easily understand the market capitalization of a company given the conversion ratios of these multiple voting shares or multiple voting shares, this type of arrangement can become a big governance problem. business. When some shareholders have high voting rights, the voting power of common shareholders is diluted. The only vote is then to buy or sell the shares.

Companies using multiple share classes have made the traditional argument that by doing so, it allows founders to realize their vision without having to focus too much on the share price in the very short term, allowing them to to have a longer term vision. Previously, many of these companies used this structure as a workaround to avoid losing their domestic issuer status. Whatever the reasons, enough time has passed for the first argument to fail. Additionally, most companies have switched to US GAAP accounting and file their financial statements with the SEC rather than SEDAR, eliminating the threat of becoming a foreign issuer.

We think most investors are aware of this problem and are uncomfortable with it. Fortunately, substantial progress has been made in reducing the concentrated voting power in the hands of founders and early investors. Most recently, three MSOs voluntarily transitioned to a one-class structure, including Ayr Wellness, Jushi Holdings and Planet 13. Trulieve fulfilled their commitment to terminate their super-voting shares 30 months after starting trading and exiting. now two classes of shares. instead of three, holders of subordinate voting shares currently controlling voting rights.

In the table below, we detail the number of voting rights held by owners of subordinate voting shares for major MSOs by revenue, and the majority of these companies have at least 50% or more voting rights held by the owners of subordinated shares.

Here is the list, presented in alphabetical order:

The most recent company to go public, Ascend Wellness, did so with subordinate voting shares holding more than 50% of the voting rights. He also, like Trulieve, implemented an expiration date, where multiple voting shares will automatically convert to the only remaining share class in this case. Also note that although Acreage has two share classes, there are no voting preferences.

Going against the trend of downsizing or eliminating multiple class structures, Curaleaf’s board of directors calls on its shareholders to approve a resolution on September 9 that would remove a sunset provision for its shares with multiple voting rights. When the company went public, it said that class would be forced to convert to subordinate voting stock in October of this year. The proxy, in our opinion, does not provide a valid reason for the shareholders to allow the company to renege on its previous commitment.

Generally speaking, the industry as a whole has seen tremendous progress in simplifying capital structures and improving corporate governance for U.S. cannabis companies. In addition to the reduction or elimination of several classes of voting shares, many companies have made other improvements,including measures to make the majority of directors independent. As the U.S. cannabis industry continues to mature, we expect more progress to be made.

