stock market fraud case includes stop in North Charleston | Business

The cops of the Stock Exchange of Nations didn’t have to pull their teeth out to secure a settlement from a dentist-turned-investment advisor who weathered part of the pandemic in the Lowcountry.

The Securities and Exchange Commissions complaint against Dr Edgar M. Radjabli was filed with the Four Corners of Law in June and finalized in August, with the final judgment posted online a few weeks ago.

South Carolina became a geographic footnote in the case as investigators interviewed the 35-year-old South Florida man, who for a time had taken up residence in a modest rental home near Dorchester Road in North Charleston.

Federal authorities were on him last year. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureaufor follow-up him in New York in July 2020, citing “deceptive acts or practices” in his investment fund My Loan Doctor LLC.

The SEC followed suit this year. In a complaint Filed on June 11 in Charleston U.S. District Court, the agency alleged that Rajabli and its Apis Capital Management LCC and My Loan Doctor engaged in three separate securities frauds of growing size.

The case quickly caught the attention of Matt Levine, an irreverent and widely read Bloomberg financial columnist who chronicles the Wall Street lanes.

It’s a random bunch of stuff, the former Goldman Sachs investor banker speculated, days after the lawsuit was filed.

Rajabli’s first clash with market regulators took place several years ago. He released a public statement in June 2018 announcing that an affiliate called Apis Tokens had withdrawn about $ 1.7 million from an unregistered investment offer “when in fact no money had been raised. “, according to the SEC.

Radjabli and Apis Capital made a much bolder decision a few months later. They announced an unsolicited $ 200 million offer in December 2018 for listed company Veritone Inc. by offering to pay an 82% premium for shares they did not already own. The SEC later found that the potential bidders did not have the funding, or any reasonable prospect of securing the funding they needed to acquire the California-based tech company.

And although the takeover offer was withdrawn 10 days later, Apis Capital recorded $ 162,800 in gains on a series of timely trades in Veritones shares.

Bloomberg columnist Levine marveled at the transparency of the alleged market manipulation.

I feel like the usual way to make a bogus offer is to issue a bogus press release or SEC filing under a false name, he wrote. As you say, the Blarkrock Group has announced that they will buy Veritone at an 82% premium, and people are bidding on the stock and you are selling yours, and (you hope) the SEC never understands that you are the one. behind the Blarkrock group. But here, Radjabli made a real filing with the SEC using his real name and the name of his investment company; if he was doing it just to pump the stock, that seems like a mistake.

The biggest bet in terms of real dollars and cents was My Loan Doctor, which he said he helped start about eight years ago. Regulators said Radjabli raised $ 19.95 million for the fund from 461 investors as of August 2019, telling them their money would provide funding to well-paid doctors and other medical professionals. He also assured them that quality loans would be pooled and sold to buyers looking for income.

“Institutional investors are really hungry for it,” Radjablisaid said in an interview in November 2019 on “Innovators“which was posted on YouTube.

Instead, the SEC said in court that most of the money raised went to unsecured borrowers, mostly companies in the cryptocurrency industry, and Apis Capital, which received a loan from $ 1.8 million.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of My Loan Doctor is that Rajabli repaid the investors and paid them 6% interest. It also shut down the loan fund in the face of ongoing investigations, the SEC said.

The former practicing dentist recently settled the lawsuit without admitting or denying the allegations.

The terms of the consent agreement he signed require Rajabli to return the $ 162,800 in illicit earnings from Veritone transactions, plus $ 17,870 in interest, and pay $ 419,330 in civil penalties.

He also accepted a life ban from working in the securities industry.

In a brief exchange of emails, Radjabli said he had no connection with the Lowcountry “other than living there short-term during the pandemic” and that he was still residing in the area when investigators from the SEC interviewed him remotely.

“It’s a very nice place, with nice people and good food,” he said.

Rajabli is unsure of his next career step, adding that he is unlikely to return to dentistry for health reasons.