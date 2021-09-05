Business
Granular foreclosure strategy leading the market to flirt with 7,000
The local equity barometer is expected to test the 7,000 barrier this week as investors anxiously await granular lockdowns instead of metro-wide restrictions while continuing to monitor the US Federal Reserve’s accommodative monetary policy stance.
Last week, the main Philippine stock index (PSEi) gained a total of 110.51 points or 1.63%, closing Friday at 6,897.13.
The market is expected to maintain its rally this week amid expectations that granular lockdowns may now be implemented, which will, in effect, replace the tight nationwide restrictions. This could be the government’s recalibrated strategy, as advances in immunization are expected to reach the majority of the population in the [National Capital Region and surrounding provinces] by the fourth quarter of 2021, said Manny Cruz, chief strategist at local brokerage Papa Securities.
This will indicate that more industries will be reopened in a sustainable manner and put the economy back on the path to recovery, he said.
At the same time, he said the stock market will continue to draw strength from the apparent bias of the US Fed to maintain an accommodative monetary policy.
He noted that weak employment data in the United States supported the first signals of an accommodative policy. On Friday, it was reported that the non-farm payroll in the United States in August increased by only 235,000, well below the 720,000 additional jobs expected by the market.
Slower-than-expected job growth in the United States has cast doubts on the Fed’s timing to reduce its monetary stimulus through bond buying operations. It was previously reported that the Fed is in no rush to raise its key interest rates, but may cut back on bond buying during this year.
With these developments, Cruz said the market may be back on track to test resistance at 7,000 in the near term.
Wall Street’s sustained risk sentiment has boosted local sentiment on some blue chips, especially telecommunications stocks, added Jonathan Ravelas, chief strategist at BDO.
However, he said the increase in new infections resulting from the more contagious Delta variant could limit the market recovery.
The week’s close at 6,897.13 indicates that the market still has gas to try out the 6,900-7,000 levels in the near term, Ravelas said.
Failure to test these levels could trigger profit taking, he added.
