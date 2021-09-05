Business
Labor Day 2021: what’s open, what’s closed on Mondays? UPS, FedEx, banks, mail delivery, exchanges, stores, restaurants
Labor Day 2021 is Monday September 6th.
It is an American holiday that honors workers in the United States and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September. Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894 and was created by the labor movement at the end of the 19th century.
Labor Day is often celebrated with parties and parades, but that may change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s what you need to know about what’s open and closed on Labor Day 2021.
Is Labor Day a federal holiday?
Yes. Labor Day is the seventh federal and state holiday of the year.
Is the post office open on Labor Day 2021?
No. United States Postal Service the offices will not be open on Monday September 6, 2021.
Does mail circulate on Labor Day 2021? Is there a courier delivery?
There will be no regularity mail delivery on Monday, September 6, 2021.
FedEx and UPS also will not ship except for UPS Express Critical, FedEx Office, and FedEx Custom Critical.
Are banks open on Labor Day 2021?
Most in-person and drive-through banking will be closed on Monday.
The following banks are expected to be closed on Labor Day 2021:
Which stores are open on Labor Day 2021? Are the grocery stores open?
While a handful of stores choose to close on Labor Day, most will stay open all holiday weekend. Some may even have sales and deals.
Here are some popular retail and grocery stores scheduled to open on Monday, September 6:
- Acme (varies by store)
- Aldi (9 am-6pm)
- Apple (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Barnes and Noble (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Bass Pro Shops (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Bed bath and beyond (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Best buy (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- BJ Wholesale Club (varies by store)
- Boscov (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- CVS (varies by store)
- Dicks Sporting Goods (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Dollar tree (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Foodtown (varies by store)
- Hobby lobby (9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.)
- Home deposit (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Ikea (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- JCPenney (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Kohls (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Lidl (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Lowes (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- Macys (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Marshals (9:30 am – 9:30 pm)
- Michaels (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Nordstrom (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Nordstrom Support (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Office depot (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Old navy (varies by store)
- Petco (9 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- PetSmart (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Rite Help (varies by store)
- Sam’s club (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
- ShopRite (varies by store)
- Stop and shop (6 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Target (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.)
- TJ Maxx (9:30 am – 9:30 pm)
- Trader Joes (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Ulta (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)
- Walgreens (varies by store)
- Walmart (7 a.m. – 11 p.m.; may vary by store)
- Wegman (7 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Whole Foods Market (8 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
The following New Jersey stores are expected to be closed on Labor Day:
What are the Labor Day 2021 bestsellers?
Labor Day is one of the most popular federal holidays for retailers to host massive online sales. Here is a list of some of the biggest retailers that are making sales:
Is the scholarship closed on Labor Day 2021?
The New York Stock Exchange is closed Monday, September 6, on Labor Day.
Nasdaq trade and bond markets will also be closed.
Are NJ Transit, PATH and SEPTA operating on regular schedules for Labor Day 2021?
New Jersey Transit will observe the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 6. Passengers must use NJ Transits online trip planner to check arrival and departure times.
PATH will operate on Saturday, while SEPTA will operate on its regular Sunday schedule.
Are New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations open on Labor Day 2021?
All Motor Vehicle Commission the locations will be closed on Monday September 6 to observe the Labor Day holiday.
When is the next federal holiday?
The next federal holiday is Columbus Day, Monday, October 11.
For more on the history of Labor Day, watch the video below:
