Business
The stock market hits a new high
The Dhaka stock market hit new highs yesterday, breaking through 7,000 points as dynamic investors raised their bets in hopes that the market would maintain its uptrend in the coming days.
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), jumped 71 points, or 1.02%, to close at 7,052. This was the highest level reached by the index since its creation in 2013.
The DS-30, the blue chip index, rose 37 points to 2,533.
“Due to the fall in interest rates in the banking sector, many savers have chosen the stock market to hold their funds in order to secure a large profit,” said a senior official at an investment bank.
The banking sector has imposed a maximum deposit rate of 6% and a lending rate of 9% as of April 1, 2020. As a result, bank savings have a negative return if inflation is taken into account.
The government has also lowered the ceiling for investments in national savings instruments, leaving investors with only one option: the stock market.
“So the market has been on an uptrend for the past few months,” the investment banker said, adding that investors were more confident.
The DSEX has jumped 75% since the pandemic hit the shores of Bangladesh in March of last year.
In fact, stock markets around the world have hit new highs, fueled by the mass coronavirus vaccination and rebounding economies.
In the United States, the S&P 500, the broad market index, set a new record last week. The Nasdaq Composite traded up 0.90% to its own all-time high of 15,265.89, CNBC reported.
Indian market benchmarks closed on a new record on Friday.
Md Moniruzzaman, managing director of IDLC Investments Ltd, said the market has recovered thanks to the new management team of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and its measures to improve governance.
Easy money at a lower interest rate in the money market, the injection of additional liquidity by the central bank and the proactive role of the government in supporting the economy through various programs have helped the market, a- he declared.
Sales, an important indicator of the market, reached Tk 2,868 crore from Tk 2,474 crore a day earlier, up around 16%.
On the DSE, 208 stocks rose, 130 fell and 37 remained unchanged.
“Investors are hoping the market will go up again, so they are investing their money,” a market analyst said, adding that the key index has risen almost daily in recent months.
Low paid-in, underperforming businesses have been a big deal in recent months, said Sharif Anwar Hossain, president of the DSE Broker’s Association.
“These stocks have become riskier. In fact, the stock market is still risky. But people are making a profit in such a reality. So analysis is needed.”
Still, there were many high performing companies whose stocks were undervalued, he said. “The market is not overvalued, but some stocks are overvalued.”
Bangladesh Monospool Paper and Packaging tops the list of winners with a 10% increase, followed by ADN Telecom, Apex Spinning, Samata Leather and Paper Processing and Packaging.
The SEML FBLSL Growth Fund lost the most, losing 9.84%, followed by the SEML Lecture Mutual Fund, the SEML IBBL Shariah Fund and Fareast Islami Life Insurance.
The most traded shares of Beximco Limited, worth Tk 183 crore, followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, LankaBangla Finance and Doreen Power.
The Chittagong stock exchange also rose yesterday as the CASPI, the general index of the port city’s stock exchange, edged up 234 points, or 1.15 percent, to 20,563.
Of the 327 stocks traded, 198 rose, 100 fell and 28 remained unchanged.
