Why the fall of the Chinese stock market is giving India a boost

HONG KONG – As Chinese stocks hover near a bear market, neighboring India is reaching new highs despite a bigger fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The contrast between the fortunes of the region’s largest and fourth-largest stock markets offered foreign investors the opportunity to spin their capital, as a regulatory crackdown on big tech companies wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in dollars. mainland Chinese stocks.

But as Indian stock valuations soar and good deals start to emerge in China, investors are now wondering if a reversal is on the agenda.

Over the past five years, the major stock indexes of the two nations have often moved in opposite directions. Among the major stock markets in the region, India has one of the lowest correlations with China. Its main stock index is dominated by companies that cater to domestic consumers or operate in export sectors such as software, far from China’s strongholds. Other markets in the region, such as Taiwan and South Korea, are closely linked to China.

Refinitiv data shows a correlation between India’s Sensex index and China’s CSI 300 index of just 0.04 based on a past 90 days average, compared to 0.16 for the index benchmark from Taiwan and 0.25 for Kospi from South Korea. A correlation close to zero suggests that there is virtually no connection, while a correlation of 1 would show two markets moving at the same pace.

“The Indian and Chinese stock markets have their own pace,” said Herald van der Linde, Asia equity strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong. “While, say, the Korean market has a lot of companies with exposure to China and the United States, India has a lot less companies that have that exposure. Investors can take advantage of this momentum and if they want to sell Chinese stocks, they can invest it in India. “

Inflows into China through the Stock Connect program, which connects Hong Kong to mainland stock exchanges and accounts for around 70% of foreign portfolio flows, fell in June and July after a record start to the year when the inclusion of Chinese stocks in the markets. Global benchmarks prompted buying activity.

The Indian market, meanwhile, is now the largest recipient of foreign money in the region outside of China since the start of the year. In contrast, foreign investors selling into markets such as South Korea and Taiwan brought total outflows from emerging Asia to $ 42.8 billion as of August 31, according to Goldman Sachs.

India’s benchmark stock index is the top winner among the world’s largest country indices this year, driven by financials, utilities, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks. Investors are ignoring what still represents tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases every day across the country, betting the government and central bank will maintain stimulus measures to help the economy and push reforms forward.

Foreign buyers are also reassured by the support new investors are providing to the market as yields on bank deposits and other savings decline. The number of retail investor accounts jumped nearly 35% in the fiscal year ended March to 55 million, according to the market regulator.

This, combined with a deep market that can easily absorb the cash flow from China and the rest of Asia, makes Asia’s third-largest economy an attractive investment destination, analysts and foreign investors said. .

So far this year, Indian stocks have absorbed $ 7.2 billion in inflows, putting the country on track for three consecutive years of net foreign purchases. Foreign funds deployed $ 37.6 billion in 2019 and 2020 in the country’s stock market, according to Goldman Sachs’ Weekly Fund Flow Monitor.

While the blue-chip Chinese CSI 300 index, which tracks the largest stocks traded in Shanghai and Shenzhen, fell 17% from its February high, the Indian benchmark S & P / BSE Sensex gained a fifth since its recent low in late February and set a new record. Friday.

The Indian benchmark is now trading at a record 30 times rolling earnings, down from a 10-year average of 21 times, prompting investors and analysts to be cautious. The order of premium Indian stocks relative to their Chinese counterparts is also at its highest for at least five years.

“Chinese stocks have gotten riskier with all the challenges and hence Indian stocks should look attractive,” but the high valuations mean that any flow from China could be heading to developed markets instead, Sunil Tirumalai said. , Indian strategist at UBS Global Research. While the Indian stock market is a “good place” for the long haul, he said, the current surge has happened too quickly and “there should be some cooling element.”

There has been evidence of the pendulum’s return to China. In the week ended Aug. 24, Indian stocks posted outflows of $ 100 million, according to Goldman Sachs.

A drop in Chinese stocks remains the biggest bet among global fund managers, who also see emerging market risk – mainly in China – as the biggest threat to financial market stability, Bank of America survey finds published last month.

But more than a month of intense selling crushed the price-to-earnings ratio on the CSI 300 to 16 times the 12-month forecast earnings, well below the February peak by nearly 19 times, prompting fund managers to select actions. At the end of August, the market made a comeback thanks to strong earnings from online retailer JD.com. Ray Dalio, co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, said Chinese stocks should be seen as an “important” part of a portfolio.

BlackRock’s research unit advises clients to treat China as a destination separate from emerging markets and recommends increasing the allocation to the nation.

Foreign inflows through the Stock Connect program also increased in August, more than double the July total, according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Oddly enough, for those trying to guess what will come next, there is a clear divergence in investor bets when it comes to India and China, according to Societe Generale strategists.

Chinese markets are banking on a weaker US dollar, while investors investing money in India are of the opposite view. Chinese investors have higher expectations for US inflation than their Indian counterparts, SocGen concluded based on investor positioning in both markets.

“Whether these discrepancies were or will continue to be responsible for the divergence in performance, only time will tell,” SocGen strategist Puneet Singh and colleagues wrote in a note to clients on 23 August. “What’s interesting is the divergence itself, because it gives investors the flexibility to choose between the two markets.”