Ron Klain: Biden chief of staff won’t say when booster shots will be available but vows to follow the science





It comes after CNN and other media reported that senior health officials warned the White House they needed more time to review all the data needed before they could recommend boosters for all adults, despite an initial announcement last month that boosters for people who had either mRNA Covid-19 vaccine would be available the week of September 20.

“I would be absolutely clear, no one is going to get recalls until the FDA says they’re approved, until the CDC advisory committee makes a recommendation. What we want to do is be ready as soon as that happens, ”Klain told CNN. Dana Bash in Sunday’s “State of the Union”.

“We will wait one hundred percent for FDA approval, we will wait for CDC approval. They will decide which vaccines are approved for use as a booster, they will decide when that approval comes, they will decide who gets it in the framework. of these These are decisions made by the FDA and the CDC, ”he added.

Klain said that even if the boosters for both injections do not receive full approval until September 20, the administration will be ready to distribute them as of that date, which he says did not happen under the Trump administration when the vaccines were initially administered on an emergency basis. authorization of use. “The most important thing we can do here in the White House, what our Covid response team can do, is make sure we’ve bought the boosters, and we have them, and that we have a plan to distribution so that as soon as the regulators, the scientists say ‘that’s okay, here’s who needs it, here’s what’s approved’, they’ll probably be available the same day that approval is given, “he said . Klain took issue with information that some FDA officials disagreed with the White House announcing this specific date when people should expect booster shots, telling Bash that the president and the administration had made it clear that the reminders would only be available after receiving full approval. . “The president was very clear when he announced that this would be subject to the FDA and CDC advisory committee approval. So we were very clear from the start that no one will be getting these booster shots until. what the FDA says yes, until the CDC Advisory Board and ultimately the CDC, the CDC director says yes, ”Klain said, adding that officials from both agencies were involved in setting the date September 20 target. He added that the administration still hopes that at least one vaccine will be approved for booster injections by that date. CNN reported that while the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine booster plan remains on track for the week of September 20, it could take a few more weeks to move forward with Moderna’s vaccine booster shots.

