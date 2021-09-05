The Ark Invest Tesla share price target can be outrageous, but Elon Musk says it’s worth $ 3,000 a share “if they perform really well”





Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon musk told his employees that he agreed with Cathie Bois-LED ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) that Tesla is worth $ 3,000 per share “if they perform really well”. What happened: In a recent interview, Cathie Wood said her base Tesla scenario was $ 3,000 per share. “Our estimate of Tesla’s success has increased. The main reason is their market share. So instead of dropping from late 2017 to today, it’s actually increased quite dramatically,” said Wood. However, Wood’s price for Tesla looks outrageous. Tesla is currently trading at $ 733 a share, and it would need to exceed 300% to meet this price target. Ark Invest estimates that Tesla will deliver between 5 and 10 million vehicles by 2025. It also states that Tesla will provide a completely self-sustaining ridesharing network, known as the Tesla Network, which will bring in a lot of money with a high margin. In an email to a Tesla employee obtained by Electrek, Musk pointed to Ark’s new price target of $ 3,000 and added that he agreed with Ark’s analysis. “If we’re performing really well, I agree with Ark Invest,” Musk said. A stock price of $ 3,000 would put Tesla’s valuation at $ 3 trillion and make it the most valuable company in the world. At present, the automaker is the most valuable automotive company in the world with more than $ 730 billion. Why is this important: Musk has often commented on Tesla’s share price. Last year, as Tesla’s stock hit a new high, Musk Recount his followers on Twitter, “Tesla’s share price is too high … imo.” A Tesla investor continued Elon Musk and the company’s board of directors, claiming that the CEO’s “erratic” tweets violate an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. His comment resulted in a loss of more than $ 13 billion in Tesla’s market value. Last month, Ark Invest lost less than half a percent of its position in Tesla as shares of the electric vehicle company rose. This sold a total of 8,100 shares, valued at approximately $ 5.76 million. The story continues Wood’s company has big bets on Tesla, which it says will reach the 000,000 at the end of 2025. See also: How to invest in Tesla stocks Photo: Courtsey from Pixabay See more Benzinga 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

