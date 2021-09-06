Live markets, Monday, September 6, 2021





Major Wall Street stock indexes closed largely lower on Friday, although a rally in major tech companies pushed the Nasdaq to yet another all-time high. The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1% per day after hitting a record high. The benchmark index still managed its second consecutive weekly gain. Losses in financials, industrials and utilities outpaced gains in tech stocks and other sectors of the S&P 500. Energy prices mostly fell. Rose gold and silver. Treasury yields were mixed. Stock indexes ended uneven following a government report showing that U.S. employers created far fewer jobs than expected last month. The report led investors to question whether the delta variant was starting to impact economic growth. Investors say this transition from reopening to a reopened economy is going to take a little longer, said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. Weaker-than-expected employment figures show that the US recovery could take a little longer than expected. Credit:PA The S&P 500 slipped 1.52 points to 4,535.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 74.73 points, or 0.2%, to 35,369.09. The Nasdaq composite rose 32.34 points, or 0.2%, to 15,363.52, its third consecutive gain. The technology-intensive index also posted a weekly gain. Index movements were mostly muted ahead of a long holiday weekend. The US stock exchanges will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Investors focused on a key barometer of economic health on Friday: the Department of Labor’s monthly snapshot of non-farm business hires. The report found that U.S. employers created just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly small gain after two months of robust hires, at a time when the spread of the highly contagious delta variants of the coronavirus has discouraged some people from taking flying, shopping and eating out. August’s job gains are a far cry from the big gains in June and July of around $ 1 million per month. These gains followed widespread immunizations that relaxed many pandemic restrictions. Tech stocks performed particularly well last year during the pandemic, so it was not surprising to see traders come back to these investments again. Broadcom and NetApp each grew 1% or more. Travel agencies have suffered some of the heaviest losses. Friday’s weak jobs report may actually benefit equity investors in the longer term. The Federal Reserve has indicated that it may start cutting its bond purchases by $ 120 billion per month that inject money into the financial system until it has more data indicating that the recovery American is solid. The report could help prompt Fed policymakers to delay these plans. Bond yields have increased. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill rose to 1.32% from 1.30% the day before.

