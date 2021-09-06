Exclusive: Refinitiv Reviews Changes To Daily Key Currency Fixing Window

LONDON (Reuters) – Refinitiv is considering a series of changes to its daily exchange rate (FX), including extending the trading window used to calculate it, a senior company official said, amid concerns industry regarding the global benchmark which previously valued trillions of dollars in assets.

The 27-year WM / R benchmark, which is calculated by its owner Refinitiv, has a five-minute trading window, known as a patch, at 4:00 p.m. in London each day of the week when investors and investors alike. banks flood the shopping market. and sell orders.

The WM / R is by far the most popular benchmark and built into contracts such as those used by US fund managers wishing to buy European stocks, who would sell dollars and buy euros at the exchange rates set at the time. fixing.

One of the concerns of some asset managers, who are moving billions of dollars out the window, is that more nimble hedge funds can spot and trade large deals, leaving investors with worse exchange rates.

A currency group organized by the European Central Bank said in April 2020 that its members were concerned that the concentration of month-end trading on particular currency fixings could create additional volatility and pressure on the functioning of the market.

Unusual price fluctuations during the fixing were reported in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic increased volatility in the forex market, and more recently on July 27 when the British pound suddenly rose alongside an increase in volumes of transactions.

We strive to ensure that (the benchmark) moves and aligns with changes in the structure of the market, said Shirley Barrow, Global Head of Benchmarks and Indices at Refinitiv, adding that she was open to an elongated window, but had not decided what was insufficiently wide.

Beyond expanding the trading window, Barrow said other possible improvements include supplying trading data to more than the current three platforms, Refinitiv Matching, EBS and Currenex, which could make the prices more representative of the forex market of $ 6.6 trillion per day.

Concerns about the fixation and whether investors were getting a good deal have been around for years, but resurfaced during the pandemic, prompting Refinitiv to weigh its options.

Last year, Refinitiv began collecting data on benchmark performance and asking customers for feedback on potential changes, Barrow told Reuters.

This revealed that some users want the window to be widened to address concerns including computerized algorithmic traders taking advantage of slower asset managers.

By widening the window, large buy or sell orders should have less impact on the market because trades can be spread out, making it more difficult for algorithms, or algos, to track order flow of customers. investors.

However, some asset managers claim that the current system works well and that extending the window would not solve much, because when you place a large order over a set period of time there will always be an impact on the market. that others can spot.

These managers say there are already actions the funds can take, such as not executing the entire order in one window.

You’re going to have an impact, whether it’s a 20-minute window or a five-minute window. There is a cost to trading, said Mike Eyre, global head of FX trading at asset management giant Vanguard. There are some orders where the best result is to take longer, to place the order over several days.

Refinitiv will release a white paper this month asking for more comment on a list of possible improvements, Barrow said.

Our goal is to get that optimal size, the window size relative to our target price at a specific time, she said.

Refinitiv is owned by the London Stock Exchange Group and is Reuters News’s largest customer. Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, has a minority stake in LSE.

The fix has become more prominent in recent years, with more currency trading around it, perhaps as the stock market’s rotation is concentrated towards the end of the trading day.

Some rivals have sought to capitalize on the concerns and in April a benchmark called Siren was launched by Raidne, a company that provides analysis and trade monitoring.

This is calculated using an algorithm over a 20 minute window. Raidne says this will save users on runtime costs over the old 16-hour patch, claiming that the longer window and its algorithm can limit the negative impact on pricing that users get when ‘they handle large orders.

Unlike stocks, currencies are traded on dozens of platforms, making the market very fragmented. Hedge funds and high frequency traders deploying algos are particularly active on the platforms that feed WM / R.

Barrow said WM / R is offering a series of regulated benchmarks that set at different times, adding that investors who use the 16 hour window and are concerned should consider other times.