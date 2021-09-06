U.S. Retail Investors Boost Summer Equity Rise





Retail Updates Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about retail news.

Record levels of stock purchases by retail investors helped keep US stocks higher through the summer months and were the “dominant force” fueling a relentless rally in the market, JPMorgan analysts say . Net purchases of stocks and exchange-traded funds by U.S. retail investors hit record highs over the summer, after registering substantial inflows throughout the year, according to a measure calculated by the bank for focus on the retail business. The S&P 500 index of blue-chip US stocks is up 20% year-to-date. “As long as this retail flow continues, the equity market will continue to rise,” said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, cross-asset research analyst at JPMorgan. “If this flow stops and we start to see large exits – of equity ETFs in particular – then we should start to worry about the equity market as that would mean that the attitude of retail investors towards the equity markets is changing, ”he said. Global equity fund inflows, which analysts see as another indicator of retail buying, have surpassed $ 689 billion so far this year, breaking the previous annual record set in 2017. Retail investors gained attention earlier this year when thousands of traders, organized on social media platform Reddit, pushed up the prices of historically unloved stocks, such as the video game retailer. GameStop and the AMC Entertainment movie channel, generating spectacular rallies. The buying and selling frenzy around these so-called memes stocks caused an increase in the volume of retail transactions, but the net amount of cash flowing into the markets by retail investors peaked during the summer boom. , according to data from JPMorgan. “On the contrary, this retail flow has accelerated recently. It’s more like a merger, ”said Panigirtzoglou. “The problem with mergers is that they don’t last forever.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/d87c6631-55f0-4897-9634-bf0ad969e27d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos