4AX becomes the Cape Town Stock Exchange

SIMON BROWN: I’m chatting with Eugene Booysen, CEO of 4AX. They will be renamed to the Cape Town Stock Exchange at the end of this month.

Eugene, I appreciate the early hour. The rebranding, you are really trying to position the stock market in Cape Town. Some people call it the Silicon Cape. You have quite a bit of activity there and so part of that is attracting new registrations and a more exciting kind of Cape-Base, I imagine.

EUGENE BOOYSEN: That’s right. The Cape Town Stock Exchange is intended for small and medium-sized businesses. We try to focus on this segment in the market capitalization of 100 million rand to 2 billion rand. Rebranding is really about getting better brand recognition for 4AX. I think all the new exchanges launched with an AltX, A2X, RX, 4AX, everyone had an X in their name. I think the X factor is more about naming ourselves after the mother city and leveraging the recognition of the city we’re in.

SIMON BROWN: You made the comment in the press release. I have seen that most of the exchanges in the world actually have a city named after them. Some have a country I think of ASX, the Australian Stock Exchange.

You say you’re aiming for some sort of 100 million rand at R2 billion dollars the type of small and mid-cap space traditionally in stocks and debt, because you also have, if I understood correctly, a debt listing license.

EUGENE BOOYSEN: It’s correct.

We are the only other exchange with both a equity and debt listing license, and we plan to launch our debt market in the first week of October and have our first listing on board in this space.

We also have our first Cape listing, another equity listing that will take place on our launch date of September 30th.

SIMON BROWN: So you already have this pipeline because my next question is: what’s going to drive this? The rebranding will make some people sit down and take a look. But what will lead to the increase in quotations on the new Cape Town Stock Exchange?

EUGENE BOOYSEN: We’ve had a pretty healthy pipeline in development over the past six months, and the Cape Stock Exchange move is just the latest domino in terms of achieving and recognizing this pipeline. It works well from an equity perspective and from a debt perspective. And we already have several underlying companies engaged in the exchange.

SIMON BROWN: Here you focus on the main announcements. Some of the exchanges have opted for dual listing. I imagine you would take a double registration, but you will focus on the main registrations.

EUGENE BOOYSEN: It’s correct. We work closely with all of our listed companies, not just the big (most important); we believe in having a good relationship. And we’ve implemented a streamlined process for listing small and medium businesses.

Our area of ​​intervention is the main announcements. We believe that we also have the underlying technology to keep these same companies post-listing through all their governance, transparency, shareholder management, virtual AGMs, to ease the burden on issuers, not only listing prices, but also of the post-registration process.

SIMON BROWN: OK. I was also wondering. And I imagine that when you enter a new exchange, you won’t be virtual, you are electronic. I make it much simpler. You talk about virtual AGMs and the like. Is it cheaper for a business, or cheaper for them to manage costs because a lot of small businesses are complaining about registration fees?

EUGENE BOOYSEN: Our technology is internal and cloud-based. This makes listing and trading both cheaper, faster and more secure, and it is on this basis that we are able to recognize a fairly high degree of operational gear, but also to pass these costs on to our customers. listed companies.

SIMON BROWN: And more brokers? This is one of the problems. My broker I have a traditional old fashioned broker not offering me access. How are you going to resolve this kind of final part of the loop to make it easier for listeners to get involved?

EUGENE BOOYSEN: You hit the nail on the head. When we started trading, we started with one broker.

We launched the open market on August 23 and are now able to integrate with any broker in the South African context.

SIMON BROWN: Do you have conversations with more traditional brokers to get them involved?

EUGENE BOOYSEN: Yes, we have conversations with many (brokers) and we will have three more brokers by the time the Cape Town Stock Exchange launches.

SIMON BROWN: Excellent. And that is, as you say, at the end of the month. We will have, well, an old stock exchange but a new brand image as a new stock exchange, the Cape Stock Exchange, to get these 100 million Rand to R2billion (capitalizations). So a nice space there.

Eugene Booysen, CEO, I appreciate your time this morning.

