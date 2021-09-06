Veoneer products enable level 3 intervention-free autonomous driving technology





STOCKHOLM, September 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) and (SSE: VNE SDB), is proud to contribute to the highly automated driving solution for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, equipped to deliver level 3 intervention-free autonomous driving technology. During the fall, Mercedes-Benz’s DRIVE PILOT system will be introduced with improved performance from Veoneer’s Stereo Vision and Radar products to support Level 3 autonomous driving. Veoneer 4e The Generation Stereo Vision Camera System is comprised of fully integrated hardware and perception software to meet the challenges of highly automated driving. The stereo vision camera system uses Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) technology in combination with 3D stereo for precise classification and positioning of objects in front of the vehicle. The functions activated by the stereo camera are lane detection, free space, detection of small obstacles and classification of 3D objects. In addition, the stereo camera assists in the detection of emergency vehicles and construction warning trailers to support level 3 driving. Veoneer’s 77 GHz radar generation 1.2, including angle radars, provides high resolution and angular accuracy. The radar has been adapted since its launch to additionally support the HAF-Level 3 solution. Veoneer radars are an important element contributing to the spatial awareness of vehicles, which is increasingly important for HAF use cases. -Level 3. Built on new algorithms, the resulting performance provides superior angular resolution allowing the Drive Pilot system to discern pedestrians and vehicles. The Mercedes-Benz DRIVE PILOT system is a prime example of collaborative driving; As a level 3 system, the car can take control under certain conditions, but the driver must be ready to take back the wheel when needed within 10 seconds. “I am really proud of Veoneer’s contribution to Mercedes-Benz AG; our world-class products are an integral part of the Drive Pilot system, but more importantly, I take even more pride in our tightly integrated way of working with our customer in an agile manner, ensuring that end consumers get superior functionality that enhances the driver comfort and safety ”, states Jan Carlson, President, President and CEO of Veoneer. The story continues For more information please contact: Thomas Jnsson, Executive Vice President of Communications and International Relations,

[email protected], phone +46 (0) 8 527 762 27 Veoneer, Inc. is a world leader in automotive technology. Our goal is to create confidence in mobility. We design, develop and manufacture advanced occupant protection software, hardware and systems, advanced driver assistance systems and collaborative and automated driving for OEMs around the world. Based at Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer has 7,500 employees in 11 countries. In 2020, sales amounted to $ 1.37 billion. The company builds on a heritage of nearly 70 years of automotive safety development. In 2018, Veoneer became an independent company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: VNE) and Nasdaq Stockholm (SSE: VNE SDB). Safe Harbor Declaration: This press release contains statements which are not historical facts but rather forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include those which deal with activities, events or developments that Veoneer, Inc. or its management believes. or anticipates may occur in the future. All forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, various assumptions and / or data available from third parties. Our expectations and assumptions are expressed in good faith and we believe they are reasonably founded. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize or prove to be correct, as forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, performance or actual future achievements. materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, including general economic conditions and fluctuations in the global automotive market. For any forward-looking statements contained in this or any other document, we claim safe harbor protection for the forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement – forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except as required by law. This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/veoneer/r/veoneer-products-enable-level-3-hands-off-self-driving-tech,c3410224 The following files are available for download: Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veoneer-products-enable-level-3-hands-off-self-driving-tech-301369663.html SOURCE Veoneer

