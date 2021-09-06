Business
PSPCs Offer Hope to Revive Singapore IPO Market
SINGAPORE The Singapore Stock Exchange this month launched new rules allowing PSPCs to list, a move it hopes will attract more companies to raise funds in the city-state amid an IPO market that has stagnated for years.
From Friday, ad hoc acquisition companies can register on the motherboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX).
SPACs, which have recently gained in popularity, do not have commercial operations and are created only to raise capital from investors with the aim of acquiring one or more operating businesses. company and make it public.
The Singapore benchmark has traditionally been dominated by financials and real estate names. But the exchange has set itself a goal of attracting tech companies, and it thinks PSPCs will be a good way to do it.
Mohamed Nasser Ismail, head of equity capital markets at SGX, told CNBC on Monday that PSPCs provide an alternative route for companies to access public markets.
“There is now a growing pool of new tech or new economy companies thriving in the region that will find the PSPC route to Singapore an attractive, valuable and sustainable way to secure funding to the region. future, ”Nasser told CNBC. “Squawk Box Asia.”
Companies wishing to register for SPAC on SGX must achieve a minimum market capitalization of S $ 150 million ($ 111 million).
Singapore’s stagnant IPO market
PSPCs have exploded in popularity, especially in the United States. There have been 358 IPOs of PSPC so far this year in the United States, up over 800% from the previous year. This represents the vast majority of PSPC’s 379 IPOs worldwide so far this year, according to data from consulting firm EY. SPAC’s other IPOs were in Europe.
In Asia, Singapore would be the first stock exchange to offer the SPAC route, according to Reuters.
This could provide a much-needed injection of new enthusiasm for Singapore’s IPO market, which hasn’t garnered much interest from companies, even its own, despite the stock market’s efforts to make attractive listing in the city-state.
For example, Singapore-based transit giant Grab plans to appear on the Nasdaq when it merges SPAC with Altimeter Growth Corp. is finished.
In the first half of this year, Singapore pulled just three entries, a 50% drop from a year ago, according to EY data. By comparison, Hong Kong, seen as a rival to Singapore’s financial hub status, attracted 46 registrations over the same period.
The amount of money raised was also much less. Singapore’s three IPOs generated total proceeds of $ 200 million, while Hong Kong’s 46 listings raised $ 27.4 billion.
For companies, SGX’s Nasser says that a PSPC “brings certain advantages that a traditional IPO route may not have.”
“PSPCs can provide better certainty in terms of timing, evaluation and execution,” he said.
