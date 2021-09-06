PSPCs Offer Hope to Revive Singapore IPO Market

SINGAPORE The Singapore Stock Exchange this month launched new rules allowing PSPCs to list, a move it hopes will attract more companies to raise funds in the city-state amid an IPO market that has stagnated for years.

From Friday, ad hoc acquisition companies can register on the motherboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX).

SPACs, which have recently gained in popularity, do not have commercial operations and are created only to raise capital from investors with the aim of acquiring one or more operating businesses. company and make it public.

The Singapore benchmark has traditionally been dominated by financials and real estate names. But the exchange has set itself a goal of attracting tech companies, and it thinks PSPCs will be a good way to do it.

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, head of equity capital markets at SGX, told CNBC on Monday that PSPCs provide an alternative route for companies to access public markets.