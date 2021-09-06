Goldman aligns $ 5 billion in Petershill private equity assets





The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floors of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States on July 13, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Petershill Partners invests in alternative asset managers

Company looks to post-pandemic investment opportunities

The deal could value the company at more than $ 5 billion – source LONDON, September 6 (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs (GS.N) plans to float the assets of its Petershill Partners unit, hoping to profit from a private equity boom with an IPO valuing the investment vehicle at over $ 5 billion. Petershill, which takes minority stakes in alternative asset managers including private equity, venture capital and hedge funds, will be a stand-alone company managed by the Goldman Sachs Asset Management team, he said. announced Monday. The deal will consist of a sale of approximately $ 750 million of new shares as well as existing shares to give Petershill a free float of at least 25% and make it eligible for inclusion in the FTSE indices. Goldman Sachs declined to give an estimated market value for the unit, but a source close to the deal said analysts put it at over $ 5 billion. The announcement is expected to take place in about a month, the source said. The US bank chose London to list because Petershill was founded in the UK capital and because the financial center’s vibrant capital markets provide a strong fundraising opportunity, the source added. The London Stock Exchange has seen a strong run of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of this year, with new companies raising $ 12.77 billion in the first seven months of 2021, the highest in seven years , according to data from Refinitiv. PE ARROW The value of private equity funds has skyrocketed over the past year as money rushes in from investors looking for higher returns when interest rates are so low. In July, UK buyout firm Bridgepoint listed in London, with its shares up more than 40% from its first price, while France’s Antin Infrastructure Partners launched its own IPO last week. For investors, these companies offer attractive hedges against traditional stock and bond markets and give them access to private deal activity, which has exploded in recent years. “The environment is pretty fortuitous for private equity right now, especially with rates likely to stay low for longer,” said Susannah Streeter, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “Private equity firms have also been rushing for UK assets and there may be a real interest in getting into this action without taking the risk individually,” she added. Petershill is taking advantage of its relationship with Goldman Sachs to seek interesting acquisitions in alternative asset management. Petershill’s profits will go to its institutional investors, while Goldman Sachs will receive an operator fee for running the business. Petershill itself has no fixed assets but holds positions in 19 alternative asset managers with combined assets under management of $ 187 billion. It pivoted its investment strategy to focus on technology in 2017 and is now focusing on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by investing in areas such as healthcare, balance sheet repair and environment, social and governance (ESG). Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edmund Blair and Alexander Smith Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mobile.reuters.com/article/businessNews/idUSKBN2G20BG%3Fil%3D0

