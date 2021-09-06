Asian stock markets rise after weak US hiring data – The Journal

Asian stock markets are on the rise after weak US hires in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve could postpone the withdrawal of the economic stimulus that boosted stock prices
BEIJING (AP) – Asian stock markets rose on Monday after weak hiring in the United States in August fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay the withdrawal of economic stimulus that boosted stock prices.
Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which account for the bulk of the region’s market capitalization, rose. Seoul and Sydney retreat.
Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.1% on Friday, but was still close to an all-time high, after the Labor Department said U.S. employers created 235,000 jobs in August, or barely a third of the consensus forecast of 730,000.
Investors seemed to be happy, as the Fed may have to postpone a cut in bond purchases that inject money into the financial system. Officials have indicated that the Fed’s board may decide on this this month, but want to make sure a recovery is established and say jobs are a key factor.
Weaker-than-expected job gains dramatically reduce the Fed’s chances of a cut at the September board meeting, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1% to 3,617.53 and the Tokyo Nikkei 225 gained 1.8% to 29,650.21. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.5% to 26,027.23.
South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2% to 3,193.84 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,502.30.
Indian Sensex opened 0.2% at 58,269.19. New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok won while Jakarta retreated.
Weak hiring in the United States has also raised concerns that the spread of the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus will hurt economic growth. It was well below the monthly average of over 900,000 jobs created in June and July.
On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 1.52 points to 4,535.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 35,369.09. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to a record 15,363.52, its third consecutive weekly gain.
The Fed pumped money into the financial system through $ 120 billion in bond purchases per month.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell from $ 79 to $ 68.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract sank 70 cents on Friday to $ 69.29. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, fell 85 cents to $ 71.76 a barrel in London. It fell 42 cents the previous session to $ 72.61.
The dollar rose to 109.80 yen from 109.64 yen on Friday. The euro fell to $ 1.1869 from 1.1891.
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hong Kong Stock Index in Hong Kong on Monday, September 6, 2021. Asian stock markets rose on Monday after weak hiring in the United States in August fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve could delay the withdrawal of the economic stimulus that pushed up stock prices. (AP Photo / Kin Cheung)
