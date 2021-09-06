Walmart, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, Macy’s are open Mondays

Buyers keen to take advantage of Labor Day Sales are lucky.

Unlike Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving, most major retailers are open on Mondays with one exception. Wholesale Costco Clubs are closed on Mondays as they are for many other holidays, including New Years Day, Easter, Independence Day and Remembrance Day.

Federal Day, which falls on the first Monday in September, celebrates the achievements of workers. Marking the end of summer, it’s also a popular barbecue day and a selling day if you’re in the market for a new mattress, electric bike, cosmetics, clothing and more.

Stores open for Labor Day 2021

Check with your store before you go as hours may vary and some stores will operate with reduced holiday hours. Not all locations will be open; click on the store names to find location-specific information. Note that not all retailers update their websites regularly, so you may need to call.

Labor Day stores closed

Costco

Small businesses, including some small shops and private businesses.

