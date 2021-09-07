Business
Silver Elephant announces private placement of up to 15,000,000 common shares for gross proceeds of up to $ 3,300,000
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp.(“Silver elephant” or the “Company”) (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQX: SILEF) (Frankfurt: 1P2N) announces that, subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”), he proposes to undertake a private placement without intermediary (the “Placement“) up to 15 million ordinary shares of the Company (the”Actions“) at a price of $ 0.22 per share to generate total gross proceeds of up to $ 3,300,000.
The Shares will be subject to a holding period of four months plus one day from the date of issue.
The placement is expected to close on or around September 22, 2021.
The Company has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp and Red Cloud Securities to act as financial advisers for the placement, and may compensate persons who act as intermediaries in connection with the placement and in accordance with the policies of the TSX.
The proceeds of the offering are expected to be used for exploration, working capital and general corporate purposes.
The placement and payment of any finder’s fees are subject to TSX approval and other customary closing conditions.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Law“) or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or An exemption from such registration is available.
About the silver elephant
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a leading silver, nickel and vanadium mining and exploration company.
You can find more information about Silver Elephant at www.silverelef.com.
SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“John Lee”
Executive chairman
For more information on Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:
+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101
[email protected]
www.silverelef.com
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “believes” or similar expressions, and statements relating to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations regarding Silver Elephant’s future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known risks and uncertainties. and unknowns that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements of Silver Elephant. Silver Elephant believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although Silver Elephant has attempted to identify material factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that may cause so that actions, events or results are not as expected, estimated or expected. Silver Elephant does not undertake to publicly disclose any future revision of forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such news or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as expressly required by law.
THE SOURCE: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
See the source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662872/Silver-Elephant-Announces-Private-Placement-Offering-of-Up-To-15000000-Common-Shares-for-Gross-Proceeds-of-Up-To-3300000
