Ahead of the market: Ahead of the market: 12 things that will decide stock market action on Tuesday

Here’s how analysts read the pulse of the market:
Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in said that Nifty50 can target the 17,500-600 area if it continues to maintain the 17,345 level. “We can expect some weakness on Tuesday if Nifty50 slips below the 17,345 level” , did he declare.
Sharekhan’s Gaurav Ratnaparkhi said side action allowed the overbought momentum indicator on the hourly chart to cool down a bit. “As long as the index is trading above 17,300, the short-term path should remain positive,” he said.
That said, here’s a look at what some of the key indicators suggest for Tuesday’s action:
Wall Street remains closed
The US stock exchanges remain closed on September 6 (Monday) on the occasion of Labor Day. The Nasdaq finished on a new high on Friday but the other major Wall Street indices fell. The S&P 500 lost 1.52 points, or 0.03%, to 4,535.43 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.73 points, or 0.21%, to 35,369.09. The Nasdaq Composite added 32.34 points, or 0.21%, to 15,363.52.
European equities climb higher
European stocks surged very close to their lifetime high with the STOXX 600 crossing the finish line up 0.7% to 475.3 points, less than a point below its August high. London’s FTSE 100 closed the session up 0.7%, with personal goods and industrial services values jumping 1.9% and 1.7% respectively.
Tech View: Nifty hints at pause in momentum
Nifty50 hit a new high for the third consecutive session. The fact that the index is also trading in overbought territory has raised the possibility of a halt in the ongoing momentum, although analysts see no clear signs of weakness just yet.
F&O: VIX goes above level 15
India VIX rose 3.89% from 14.54 to 15.10. Volatility has increased due to pressure on callers as the market has gradually hit new highs every day. Now VIX needs to stay below level 13 to continue its bullish position, but higher VIX level can cause volatile swings in the market. Options data suggests a wider trading range between 16,800 and 17,800 levels, while an immediate trading range is between 17,100 and 17,500 levels.
Stocks showing a bullish bias
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator showed a bullish trade pattern on the counters of Welspun India, Vedanta, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jindal Steel & Power, Manappuram Finance, Spencer’s Retail, Firstsource Solution, HCL Technologies,
Lab, Sunteck Realty, PVR et Industries, Dhani Services, Jindal Worldwide, JM Financial, Sadbhav Engineering, Happiest Minds Tech, Sun TV Network, Godrej Agrovet, Wockhardt, JB Chemicals & Pharma, Angel Broking, HT Media, Solara Active Pharma, JBM Auto, Summit Securities, Swelec Energy System and Lakshmi Finance.
The MACD is known to signal trend reversals in the securities or indices being traded. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may experience an upward movement and vice versa.
Stocks signal weakness ahead
The MACD showed bearish signs on counters from HDFC, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Siemens, UTI AMC, Kabra Extrusion, Ramkrishna Forgings, GE T&D India, India Glycols, South West Pinnacle and KSB. A bearish cross on the MACD on these counters indicated that they have just started their descent.
Most active stocks in terms of value
RIL (Rs 3,796.72 crore), IRCTC (Rs 1,512.52 crore), NALCO (Rs 1,288.28 crore), Tata Steel (Rs 999.37 crore), Adani Enterprises (Rs 891.57 crore), Infosys (Rs 836.44 crore), Wipro (Rs 833.48 crore), Indian Energy Exchange (Rs 721.00 crore), IndiaMART (Rs 681.38 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 676.07 crore) were among the top stocks. assets of Dalal Street in terms of value. Higher activity on a meter in terms of value can help identify meters with the highest turnover during the day.
Most active stocks in terms of volume
Vodafone Idea (Shares traded: 25.27 crore), NALCO (Shares traded: 13.01 crore), GTL Infra (Shares traded: 6.40 crore), YES Bank (Shares traded: 5.90 crore), Alok Industries ( Shares traded: 5.48 crore), Trident (Shares traded: 4.99 crore),
(Shares traded: 4.38 crore), MPS Infotecnics (Shares traded: 4.32 crore), SAIL (Shares traded: 4.10 crore) and Zomato (Shares traded: 3.48 crore) were among the most traded shares. during the session.
Stocks showing buying interest
Prestigious domain,
, Bajaj Electrical, Oberoi Realty and Hatsun Agro witnessed strong buying interest from market participants as they increased their new 52 week highs, signaling bullish sentiment.
Stocks see the pressure to sell
Nandani Creation, Yuken India, Autolite (India) and Suvidhaa Infoserve saw strong selling pressure and hit their 52 week low, signaling bearish sentiment on these meters.
The sentiment counter favors bulls
Overall, the breadth of the market has remained in favor of bulls. No less than 259 shares of the BSE500 index settled the day in the green, while 234 settled the day in the red.
Podcast: Sensex, Nifty50 to new heights. After that ?
The domestic market started the new week on a higher note. BSE Sensex added 170 points to settle just below 58,300. Nifty 50 gained 54 points to close above 17,375. He climbed 17,400 points during the session. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices finished in the green. What were the reasons for the rally? What are the factors that will influence D-Street sentiment in the future?
