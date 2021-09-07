Business
Guzman y Gomez dives into alternative meat market and announces future stock exchange listing
EXCLUSIVE
Mexican fast food giant Guzman y Gomez boarded the booming alt-meat train through its first outside collaboration, broke new revenue records and revealed that a future stock market listing is in the pipeline.
Founder and CEO Steven Marks is well known for his exacting standards, so it took three years of research to land on GyG’s first new fill since 2018, Shiitake Grated Mushrooms will launch on Tuesday.
Mr Marks said the test kitchen at his growing company La Cusina in Sydneys Surry Hills thoroughly tested over 100 herbal products before deciding on the winner, created in partnership with Australian start-up Fable. .
Every time we do something, it has to be perfect; were extremely thorough, Mr. Marks told NCA NewsWire.
I am fond of quality.
Were so persistent never to compromise our menu.
The grated shiitake mushrooms were far superior to other alternative meats the chain had tested, he said, with one cauliflower product among those scrapped after it couldn’t be done properly.
Topping is the star ingredient in a new GyG soft shell taco, seasoned with flavors such as smoked paprika, garlic and onion, surrounded by iceberg lettuce and topped with GYG’s signature pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa and mayo. vegan chemi.
It is also available in other menu items except breakfast.
Heaven is so good, Mr Marks said.
I don’t think anyone has seen grated mushrooms like we have, it’s that umami flavor and it’s not trying to be anything other than nice, grated mushrooms.
I see more and more children coming to GyG, we have a moral and social obligation to give them real food and what better way than to add amazing vegetables and mushrooms to their diet? This is something that we firmly believe in.
Mr Marks reported more plant-based items on GyG’s already vegetarian menu, believing it’s a food trend that’s here to stay.
This whole herbal industry is really booming, he said.
It’s amazing the advancement in this space.
Our vision for fast food is that people should eat less meat and obviously more vegetables and plants.
The meat they eat should be of the highest possible animal welfare level.
So were always looking and times are changing.
If our customers want more plants and we believe in them as well, we are definitely looking to add more options to the menu in time.
Fable co-founder and chief executive Michael Fox said 42% of Australians either cut back on meat or don’t eat it at all.
He cited a report last year by alternative protein think tank Food Frontier, which predicted that at the growth trajectory seen in 2020, Australia’s plant-based meat industry would be worth nearly $ 3 billion. dollars by 2030.
As consumer demand for more sustainable food products increases, the alternative meat market will continue to grow rapidly and push the consumption of plant-based foods further into the mainstream, Fox said.
We expect many other restaurants and foodservice brands to follow GyG’s lead and bring more non-animal product options to their menus.
I am a huge fan of GyG and eat there all the time.
Mr. Marks, an energetic New Yorker, started the chain with his first restaurant in the Sydney suburb of Newtown in 2006.
It now has 157 restaurants and plans 30 new ones this year.
Only 19 are located outside of Australia, 14 in Singapore, four in Japan and one in the United States near Chicago, which opened in January.
Mr Marks said the first American restaurant would have had problems during the pandemic had it not been for drive-thru, but revenues are starting to rise and hopefully will have three or four more d ‘by the end of the year.
Mr. Marks has a grand ultimate plan to start another 300 in the United States.
It has a thriving Australian launch pad, with a restaurant in Cranbourne, Victoria, recently breaking the company’s weekly earnings record of $ 180,000.
Mr Marks said the profitable business doesn’t need to raise funds now, but will look to be on the list for future growth plans.
We review it from year to year, he said.
When we think it’s a good time for an IPO (initial public offering), then I guess it’s okay to do so.
I would love to give people the opportunity to love GyG and own a part of it that is my driving force behind signing up.
GyG quietly sold a small stake in the company to Hamish Douglass Magellan Financial Group in January, Mr Marks revealed.
He is one of the best fast food investors in the world.
Sources
2/ https://www.perthnow.com.au/business/guzman-y-gomez-dives-into-alt-meat-market-flags-future-stock-exchange-listing-c-3891554
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
