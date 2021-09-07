10 High Yield Dividend ETFs You Should Buy Now

In this article, we’ll take a look at 10 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go straight to the 5 high yield dividend ETFs to buy now.

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are securities that track indices, sectors, commodities, or other assets, but are actively sold and traded on the exchange like common stocks. These funds are some of the best investment options available to investors, especially those looking to benefit from models similar to mutual funds, while still having the ease of investing in common stocks like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT). Exchange-traded funds continue to gain ground and gain popularity among investor circles to this day, making them viable investment options for those interested in 2021.

In light of the above, the global exchange-traded fund industry has continued to grow, with the New York Stock Exchange estimating that at the end of the second quarter of 2021, there were approximately 2,567 exchange-traded funds listed in the United States, controlling approximately $ 6.58 trillion in assets in the US markets. The average daily value of ETF trades in the United States as of June 30, 2021 was also $ 129.58 billion, while the average daily volume of ETF shares traded would have been $ 1.52 billion. The rapid growth of the ETF industry was highlighted in the first quarter of 2021, when 127 new active ETFs were launched and 24 new issuers entered the market. This development brought the total number of companies with active strategies to around 117, which would be double the number of issuers in the market in 2019. Finally, as the industry continues to grow, it was also noted that Cash flow in exchange – Funds traded so far in 2021 have also grown at an unprecedented rate. Second-quarter 2021 cash flow alone hit the $ 23.64 billion mark, with a cumulative second-quarter end-of-year cash flow of $ 58.5 billion, nearly reaching the total figure of 60 billion dollars for the year 2020 already. .

The story continues

According to a Reuters In late July report, it was mentioned that exchange-traded funds are also rapidly gaining popularity among investor circles. This development, which is part of the continued growth and incredibly positive performance of these funds so far in 2021, is hardly surprising. Refinitiv data thus estimated that equity ETFs alone managed to bring in around $ 490.65 billion out of 76% of total inflows, while bond ETFs also performed impressively, also bringing in $ 136.6 billion. of dollars.

Investing has become difficult day by day, even for smart money. The entire hedge fund industry is feeling the impact of the changing financial landscape. Its reputation has been tarnished over the past decade, during which its hedged returns have failed to keep up with the unhedged returns of market indices. On the other hand, Insider Monkeys research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge funds that have outperformed S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021, our Monthly newsletters stock picks have come back. 186.1%, against 100.1% for the SPY. Our stock picks outperformed the market by more than 124 percentage points (see details here). This is why we believe that hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can sign up for our free newsletter on our homepage to get our stories delivered to your inbox.

photo by Vyacheslav Bublyk to Unsplash

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the 10 High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now.

Our methodology

We have selected dividend ETFs with yields above 3%. For each ETF, we have mentioned its yield, ranking them from lowest to highest dividend yield. We also compared the performance of each ETF against the S&P 500 over the past year.

Buy Now High Yield Dividend ETFs

10. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSE: HDV)

Dividend yield: 3.55%

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSE: HDV), an ETF launched and managed by BlackRock, Inc., invests in the US stock markets and in the equities of companies active in diverse industries. The fund ranks 10th on our list of high yield dividend ETFs to buy now.

Relative to the S&P 500, the price return of the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSE: HDV) over the past year was 15.27%, compared to the S&P 500’s 29.41% return. IShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSE: HDV) was 19.79%, compared to 10.4% for the S&P 500. The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSE: HDV) also gained 7.36% over the past 6 years. last months and 12.20% since the beginning of the year.

Like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSE: HDV) is a good option. invest in.

9. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSE: SPHD)

Dividend yield: 3.72%

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSE: SPHD) is a fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC, which invests in the US stock markets and stocks of companies from diverse sectors, including large cap stocks. and dividend-paying stocks. The fund ranks 9th on our list of high yield dividend ETFs to buy now.

Relative to the S&P 500, the price return of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSE: SPHD) in the past year was 28.94%, compared to 29.41% for the S&P 500. The total return of the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSE: SPHD) was 34.41%, compared to 10.4% for the S&P 500. The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSE: SPHD) ) has also gained 10.33% in the last 6 months and 19.11% since the start of the year.

Like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the ETF Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (NYSE: SPHD) is a good option for investing in dividends.

8. iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS: IDV)

Dividend yield: 4.33%

The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS: IDV) invests in public stock markets in the global region outside the United States. The fund invests in companies from diversified sectors and in growth and value stocks with diversified market capitalizations. It ranks 8th on our list of High Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy Now.

Compared to the S&P 500, the price return of the iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS: IDV) over the past year was 23.34%, compared to the S&P 500’s 29.41%. IShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS: IDV) was 29.24%, compared to 10.4% for the S&P 500. The iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS: IDV) also gained 3.35% over the past 6 years. last months and 8.72% since the beginning of the year.

Like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS: IDV) is a good option. invest in for dividends.

7. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSE: RDIV)

Dividend yield: 4.67%

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSE: RDIV) invests in US equity markets and in growth and value stocks with various ranges of market capitalization. The fund also invests in dividend paying stocks and ranks 7th on our list of high yield dividend ETFs to buy now.

Relative to the S&P 500, the price return of the Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSE: RDIV) over the past year was 42.5%, compared to 29.41% for the S&P 500. Total return of the ETF Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue (NYSE: RDIV) was 50.61%, compared to 10.4% for the S&P 500. The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSE: RDIV) also gained 4.72% over the past 6 years. last months and 23% since the beginning of the year.

Like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the ETF Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue (NYSE: RDIV) is a good opportunity to invest for dividends.

6. ETF SPDR S&P Global Dividend (NYSE: WDIV)

Dividend yield: 4.74%

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSE: WDIV), an ETF launched by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. and managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., is next on our list of high yield dividend ETFs to buy now. The fund invests in stock markets around the world and ranks 6th on our list.

Relative to the S&P 500, the price return of the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSE: WDIV) over the past year was 21.27%, compared to 29.41% for the S&P 500. The total return of the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSE: WDIV) was 27.73%, compared to 10.4% for the S&P 500. The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSE: WDIV) also gained 6.42% in the last 6 months and 12.99% year-to-date.

Like AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSE: WDIV) is a good option. invest in.

Click to continue reading and view the 5 high yield dividend ETFs to buy now.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: none. 10 High Yield Dividend ETFs You Should Buy Now was originally published on Insider Monkey.