4AX changes its name to become the Cape Town Stock Exchange





Just when you thought you’d seen it all, the Mother City pulls another rabbit out of the hat – this will be the first time since 1906 that Cape Town has had a scholarship. Alternative Exchange 4 Africa Exchange (4AX) is changing its name to the Cape Stock Exchange and will move to Cape Town next month while the name change will also take effect during this period. “We can’t wait to move to one of the world’s favorite cities. Just like our company, Cape Town is synonymous with growth, innovation and a focus on technological development, so we know this is going to be a great choice, ”said Group CEO Eugene Booysen, according to Business intern. Booysen adds that this change is part of his efforts to intensify the focus on small and medium-sized businesses: “We believe that these growing companies offer enormous potential for investors. They and the people who make them vibrate are the real assets of this country. He further notes that the move to Cape Town also brings it closer to the headquarters of several institutional investors, many of whom are based in the city. And even though the exchange will be based in Cape Town, that doesn’t mean it will only aim to list companies in the region, as Booysen is focused on growth. “We are looking for growing companies. Companies that will redefine the South African and African landscape over the next ten years. The group has a “very good pipeline” of potential new listings which should double its market capitalization by February, Live adds. Meanwhile, South Africans have entered a heated debate, wondering if this now means Cape Town is heading towards ‘independence’. Here are some of the tweets that are circulating the web: “If cpt becomes a country I go there, I move” “Does this have to do with the whole Cape Independence affair?” The whole “one country within one country” separatist program? “Cape Town will be independent very soon, he’s going.” “Soon they will have their own president. “Well done Cape Town. Looks like we are moving differently ” “I said Cape Town is overseas” “We are getting closer to the Republic of the Western Cape.” However, a Twitter user was quick to respond, saying: “Nah. It’s a CPT-based exchange. Like the JSE is JHB-based. But exchanges all over the world are open for anyone to invest or trade. Pple see CPT and that’s all they focus on. Read also : Virgin Mobile to shut down in South Africa, but the public thought it went out of business a long time ago Image: Unsplash

