Evergrande’s nervousness spills over into China’s real estate bond market

Bond yields on some of China’s biggest real estate companies are rising, a sign that fears about leading developer Evergrande’s debt problems are spreading more widely in the industry. Bonds of Guangzhou R&F, a real estate developer, fell slightly in Shanghai on Tuesday to 60% of their face value, after falling more than 20% a day earlier. These measures came after Moody’s, the rating agency, downgraded the group’s credit rating and warned of its ability to refinance. Fantasia Group, another real estate developer who is also facing refinancing issues, said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last night that it had made several purchases of $ 6 million of its own bonds, including the one matured in December and had fallen to 78 cents. on the dollar. Refinancing concerns have grown following a furious sell-off of debt and equity from China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted real estate developer, which is going through a liquidity crunch that forced it to warn last week against the risk of default. On Friday, trading in some of its bonds in Shanghai and Shenzhen was halted. advised In addition to choppy trading in international markets, where they are among Asia’s largest high-yield borrowers, Chinese real estate developers are also grappling with tighter credit conditions and weaker sales in China. Beijing introduced new rules last year to limit their influence. “Overall, funding conditions have tightened and the offshore bond market is also becoming more volatile,” said Kaven Tsang, vice president of Moody’s. “It actually has negative implications for the market as a whole,” he added. “The refinancing risk has increased. Problems facing Evergrande, which is rushing to sell off assets to raise funds and pay off debts, have already helped push up yields in China’s high-yield bond market, according to an index from ICE and Bank of America, with average yields. rising to 13% at the end of August against less than 10% in June. In language reminiscent of Evergrande’s challenges, Moody’s estimated late last week that Guangzhou R&F did not have enough cash to cover its debt repayments over the next year and a half, meaning that it should be based on “new financing or asset sales”. The Fantasia Group said on the record that its purchases of its own bonds “would reduce the company’s future financial expenses and reduce its level of financial debt.” On Friday, in a separate document, he said the bonds were also purchased through companies 100% owned by Fantasia founder Zeng Jie, niece of Zeng Qinghong, former vice president of China. Additional reporting by Hudson Lockett in Hong Kong

