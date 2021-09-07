FTSE 100 increases 0.7% driven by ITV

The FTSE 100 started the week up 0.7% with ITV leading the lift list. “After starting the day with gains, indices across Europe maintained their optimism throughout the session as Friday’s nervousness was swept away,” said Chris Beauchamp of IG. ITV was up 2.5%, but the broadcaster’s gains may have been due to the fact that it initially traded at a one-month low, which could have prompted bargain hunting, a said Michael Hewson of CMC Markets. Experian and Intermediate Capital also saw their stock prices rise by more than 2.0%. On the red side, Rio Tinto seems to be taking into account the recent weakness in iron ore prices. Shares of the Anglo-Australian mining company also fell 1.3%.

United Oil & Gas lowers production forecasts for the Egyptian oil field; Fall in shares

Shares of United Oil & Gas PLC fell on Monday after it said it lowered its full-year production forecast for Abu Sennan’s license in Egypt as the proportion of water and oil rose in a field.

Attraqt appoints Tom Crawford as president, Nick Habgood steps down

Attraqt Group PLC announced Monday that it has appointed Tom Crawford as non-executive chairman with immediate effect, succeeding Nick Habgood.

Randall & Quilter switched to 1 hour loss before tax

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd. said on Monday it had gone to a pre-tax loss in the first half of the year and lowered its interim dividend.

PCI-PAL pre-tax loss decreased in fiscal 2021

PCI-PAL PLC said on Monday that its pre-tax loss for fiscal 2021 had narrowed as revenue grew and it got off to a good start in fiscal 2022.

Xpediator appoints Mark Whiteling as new non-executive chairman

Xpediator PLC announced Monday that it has appointed Mark Whiteling as non-executive chairman effective September 22, succeeding Alex Borrelli.

City of London Group agrees to sell Milton Homes for £ 9.3million

City of London Group PLC announced on Monday that it has agreed to sell Milton Homes Ltd. at Max Barney Investments Ltd. for a total consideration of 9.3 million pounds (12.9 million dollars).

Goldman Sachs’ Petershill Considering London Listing

Petershill Partners of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. announced Monday that it plans to list an investment vehicle on the London Stock Exchange, taking advantage of a sizzling market for private equity.

Checkit appoints new CFO as Aylsa Muir steps down

Checkit PLC said Monday that CFO Aylsa Muir had resigned from the board to pursue opportunities outside the company, and that Greg Price had been appointed to replace him with immediate effect.

MD Medical Group Investments Net profit 1H, increase in income

MD Medical Group Investments PLC recorded net profits and higher revenues in the first half, helped by inpatient treatments and segments such as oncology, internal medicine, trauma and cardiology.

Spectra Systems 1H Pretax Profit Rose

Spectra Systems Corp. said on Monday that pre-tax profit for the first half of the year increased as revenues increased and was on track to achieve record profits and meet market expectations for the year.

Rise in Marechale Capital shares following the subscription of a lithium company

Shares of Marechale Capital PLC rose on Monday after the company said it had subscribed for founder’s shares in lithium exploration and development company Weardale Lithium Ltd.

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Plans £ 200million IPO

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company PLC said on Monday it is looking to raise £ 200million ($ 277.2million) with an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.

Totally PLC shareholders give authorization to issue shares by Slim Margin at AGM

Totally PLC said on Monday that a proposal to grant directors additional authorization to issue shares was passed by a low margin at the annual general meeting.

Tesco could be the next private equity auction target

12:16 GMT – Tesco shares gain 1% after a brokerage firm reportedly made the UK grocer the next potential target for private equity firms looking for cheap UK takeover bids. Bernstein said the supermarket – run by chief executive Ken Murphy – was his first choice for a takeover because its shares are cheaper than its British rivals and it has made a turnaround under former boss Dave Lewis, reported Saturday the Daily Mail. “We think it’s the most attractive on a fundamental level,” the newspaper said, citing Bernstein. Still, the Mail said only a few of the world’s largest private equity firms, such as Blackstone, KKR and CVC, would have the financial strength to fund such a deal. It comes as Tesco rival Morrisons faces competing private equity offers.

Guinean coup set to support aluminum prices

11:59 GMT – The military coup in Guinea is expected to be a net beneficiary of aluminum prices, as well as alumina and bauxite prices, according to Berenberg. Guinea ships around 25% of the world’s bauxite, according to the German bank, adding that a metric ton of aluminum requires around 2 tons of alumina, which in turn requires around 2.5 tons of bauxite. Although Berenberg expects prices to come down assuming a peaceful government transition to occur, the news should be positive for producers like Rio Tinto. “The aluminum division [of Rio Tinto] represents 17% of revenue and 9% of EBITDA, so any short-term disruption of the aluminum value chain has the potential to support and increase the profits of the aluminum division. ” ([email protected])

Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s investment case gathers momentum

11:39 GMT – Gulf Keystone Petroleum is emerging as a better investment bet, according to real estate broker Peel Hunt. While the crude oil producer underwent a highly dilutive financial restructuring several years ago and faced occasional takeover speculation, GKP is now generating significant liquidity and exercising good financial discipline by returning assets. excess profits to shareholders, said Peel Hunt. Even after $ 100 million in dividends for fiscal 2021 and increased spending, the company is expected to end the year with a stronger balance sheet and more cash, according to the brokerage. “We reiterate our buy recommendation and our price target of 300 pence,” said Peel Hunt. Shares rose 4.9% to 192 pence.

Demand for crypto could fall due to possible regulatory crackdown in UK

0956 GMT – Demand for cryptocurrency could drop if the UK’s financial watchdog adopts proposals from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision that would make it more expensive to invest in digital assets, Hargreaves Lansdown said. The Financial Conduct Authority appears to be ‘putting its weight’ behind the recommendations of the Basel Committee, including a consideration to force banks and other financial institutions to set aside enough capital to cover potential losses from crypto adoption -coins, said Susannah Streeter, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “Giving speculative tokens a high risk price is likely to make cryptocurrency transactions and investments very expensive and could limit the number of new institutional entrants into the crypto world,” Streeter said. Bitcoin rises 3.3% to $ 51,759, according to CoinDesk.

