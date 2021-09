Scatec ranked number one in ESG reporting among the 100

September 7, 2021: Today, The Governance Group released its annual analysis of the ESG ESG 100 reports, rating the top 100 companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Scatec achieved the top rating (A +), placing the company, along with Norsk Hydro, as the leader in ESG reporting in Norway. We are incredibly proud to be ranked among the leaders in this year’s ESG 100 analysis. Sustainability is at the center of everything we do at Scatec, and we work tirelessly to identify and manage ESG risks and impacts in our business and our value chain. This recognition reflects the high priority given to sustainability in our business, and strong reporting is essential to better monitor and measure our performance, said Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec. Scatec is a leading producer of renewable energy, providing affordable and clean energy around the world. A long-term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydraulic power plants and storage solutions. Sustainability is at the heart of Scatecs’ business model and integrated at company and project level, from development to operations. We have seen a tremendous development in the area of ​​ESG reporting over the past year with the entry into force of EU taxonomy and other regulations. We have worked systematically to navigate this changing landscape and ensure that we are reporting information that is relevant to key stakeholders and decision makers. We have fantastic and dedicated colleagues from all areas of our business who contribute to this recognition, says Julie Hamre, VP ESG Reporting & Strategy at Scatec. This is the fourth time that The Governance Group has analyzed and noted how the top 100 companies on the Oslo Stock Exchange publish their reports on ESG issues. The in-depth analysis assesses information on 13 indicators related to environmental, social and governance topics reported by companies. The full report can be downloaded here . Learn more about how Scatec works with ESG on our website and in our Sustainability report . For more information, please contact:

Stian Tvede Karlsen, Head of Communications

Tel: +47920 67460, email: [email protected] About Scatec ASA:

Scatec is a leading producer of renewable energy, providing affordable and clean energy around the world. A long-term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydraulic power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company aims for 15 GW of capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the symbol SCATC. To learn more, visitwww.scatec.com, orconnect with us onLinkedin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/07/2292172/0/en/Scatec-ranked-number-one-in-ESG-reporting-among-the-100-largest-companies-on-the-Oslo-Stock-Exchange.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos