ADQ plans to list Abu Dhabi Ports on the stock market





Electronic signs displaying stock market information are seen as an investor walking past the ADX Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, May 16, 2012. REUTERS / Ben Job

DUBAI, Sept. 7 (Reuters) – Public holding company ADQ on Tuesday announced its intention to list Abu Dhabi Ports Co on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) before the end of the year. The proposed listing of part of the existing shares is expected before the end of 2021, he said in a press release, subject to market conditions and the obtaining of regulatory authorizations. Established in 2006, Abu Dhabi Ports has 11 ports and terminals and over 550 square kilometers (334 miles) of industrial zones within the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and the Higher Corporation for Specialized Economic Zones. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, Abu Dhabi Ports achieved a turnover of 3.4 billion dirhams (925.77 million dollars), an increase of 700 million dirhams compared to 2019 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources had told Reuters that Abu Dhabi Ports was considering listing in 2018. ADX is seeing a wave of new listings this year, including companies owned by oil giant ADNOC (ADNOC.UL) and state investor Mubadala (MUDEV.UL). International Holding Co (IHC.AD), the highest-valued company on the stock exchange this year, also announced its intention to list six companies on the stock exchange. Read more “With 14 listings already in 2021, ADX is an ideal choice to give investors access to a high quality maritime and logistics leader with high growth potential due to its increasing liquidity and resilience,” said Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi , President and CEO of ADQ. A declaration. There is a general directive from the ADQ that companies that are not in its portfolio will go to the market, said a source familiar with the matter. A technical list is an easier way to move from a public entity to a public company rather than going through a cumbersome IPO process, the source said. The ADQ, whose assets were estimated at $ 110 billion by sovereign fund tracker Global SWF in March, is the third largest sovereign wealth fund in the United Arab Emirates. ($ 1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams) ($ 1 = 1.6463 brands) Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

