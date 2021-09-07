Beijing Stock Exchange: what gives?

Following the announcement of a third stock exchange in mainland China, details quickly surface, including staff, draft rules and more. finews.asia looks at the origins of the stock market and its plans for the future.

Last week the president Xi Jinxing announced the introduction of a new stock exchange on the mainland, the Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) as part of what the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) called a strategic plan that will enable capital markets to serve better [the nation’s] development.

The ESB will become the third stock exchange in mainland China and the first in more than 20 years since the creation of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 1990.

It is expected to target small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a segment in China that has traditionally struggled to access funding channels such as innovation-driven bank loans.

Roots of BSE

The ESB is an extension of the National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ) also known as the “New Third Board” founded in 2013 as a means of providing low cost OTC funding channels for SMEs to from venture capital, private equity and other professional investors.

ESB is also a wholly owned unit of NEEQ which officially has seven shareholders: China Securities Depositary and Clearing (20%); Shanghai Stock Exchange (20%); Shenzhen Stock Exchange (20%); China Futures Exchange (16.67%); Shanghai Futures Stock Exchange (16.67%); Zhengzhou Stock Exchange (3.33%); and Dalian Commodity Exchange (3.33 percent).

NEEQ balance sheet

At one point, the new third board of directors drew more than 10,000 companies to the stock market before the market turmoil of 2015 resulted in weakened liquidity.

As of Friday, 7,299 SMEs were on the board with a total turnover of around 100 billion yuan ($ 15.5 billion) in the first eight months of 2021, according to state media China. Daily, including 7.9 billion yuan from August 30 to September. 3.

Higher level transfer

Under the current proposal, NEEQ will transfer its leading companies. NEEQ classifies listed companies in basic, innovation and selection level towards BSE and the new exchange will also use the same rules that apply to this segment.

Companies registered in the innovation component for more than 12 months could apply to be registered on the BSE list.

Based on this proposal, 66 companies with a combined value of 186 billion yuan will migrate from NEEQ to BSE.

Other draft rules

The other proposed rules include a minimum market capitalization of 200 million yuan and a minimum net profit of 25 million yuan in the year prior to listing. Companies that have not yet made a profit will need a minimum market capitalization of between 400 million yuan and 1.5 billion yuan.

The price movement of listed companies will have no limit on the first day of trading before a 30 percent cap thereafter.

A draft regulation on listings, trading and membership has been published and is open for public comment until September 22.

Xu Ming

According to public business registers, a finance veteran Xu Ming was appointed president of ESB. Xu is currently also president of NEEQ, a position he was promoted to in January of this year and will retain following his new appointment.

Xu spent over a decade with CSRC before moving to the Shanghai Stock Exchange where he spent seven years, the last as deputy managing director in 2016.

He joined NEEQ in October 2018 as Managing Director and, in particular, carried out reforms to increase the number of registrations and the volume of transactions within the board, such as a lower investor threshold, l inclusion of international investors through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) program and the introduction of the three-tier system.

BSE List

Other published personnel files include the current vice president and general manager of NEEQ Sui Qiang as vice-chairman of the board of ESB and director of ESB.

The other members of the board of directors include representatives of the CSRC Li Jizun, Zhou Guihua, Wang Zongcheng, Jia Wenqin alongside the deputy directors general of the NEEQ Chen Yongmin, Zhang Mei, Li Yongchun, Wang Li.

The supervisory board includes the chairman of the NEEQ supervisory board Dang Xiaohui as good as Wang yunlong and Yin Shu.